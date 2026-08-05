NFL news roundup: Cardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love will not play in HOF Game; WR KhaDarel Hodge to 49ers
Published:
Updated:
Loading...
"GMFB" picks the position group in NFL would you want to be a fly on the wall for in meetings.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
PRESEASON NEWS
- RB Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, HC Mike LaFleur announced.
SIGNINGS
- RB Bijan Robinson's extension was announced by the team.
INJURIES
- LB Jalon Walker will miss the 2026 season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in practice on Tuesday, the team announced.
INJURIES
- OL Corey Bullock activated from non-football illness list
INJURIES
- LB T.J. Edwards activated from non-football injury list
SIGNINGS
- WR Montrell Washington
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Junior Tafuna
INJURIES
- RB Kendre Miller was limited in Wednesday's practice with a back injury.
- G Jeremiah Wright exited practice with a shoulder injury.
- DT Christen Miller was limited in Wednesday's practice with a toe injury.
SIGNINGS
- WR Brandon Hayes
OTHER NEWS
- RT Lane Johnson remained out of practice for the fourth day due to personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR KhaDarel Hodge is signing with San Francisco, ESPN reported Wednesday. Hodge spent the past four seasons in Atlanta, catching 37 passes for 596 yards and two touchdowns in 63 games.
- OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo is signing with San Francisco, ESPN reported Wednesday.