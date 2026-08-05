Skip to main content
NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Cardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love will not play in HOF Game; WR KhaDarel Hodge to 49ers

Published:
Updated:
Jeremiyah Love_TN
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com
Loading...

"GMFB" picks the position group in NFL would you want to be a fly on the wall for in meetings.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals

PRESEASON NEWS

  • RB Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, HC Mike LaFleur announced.
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • RB Bijan Robinson's extension was announced by the team.

INJURIES

  • LB Jalon Walker will miss the 2026 season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in practice on Tuesday, the team announced.
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • OL Corey Bullock activated from non-football illness list
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • LB T.J. Edwards activated from non-football injury list
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • WR Montrell Washington

ROSTER CUTS

  • DT Junior Tafuna
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • RB Kendre Miller was limited in Wednesday's practice with a back injury.
  • G Jeremiah Wright exited practice with a shoulder injury.
  • DT Christen Miller was limited in Wednesday's practice with a toe injury.
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • WR Brandon Hayes

OTHER NEWS

  • RT Lane Johnson remained out of practice for the fourth day due to personal reasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • WR KhaDarel Hodge is signing with San Francisco, ESPN reported Wednesday. Hodge spent the past four seasons in Atlanta, catching 37 passes for 596 yards and two touchdowns in 63 games.
  • OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo is signing with San Francisco, ESPN reported Wednesday.