Skip to main content
NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Giants WR Calvin Austin III out for 2026 season with torn ACL; Rueben Bain Jr. update

Published:
Updated:
Loading...
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Houston Texans

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Calvin Austin III suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice and will miss the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Austin was carted off at practice with a right knee injury after going down during a 1-on-1 drill, per multiple reporters. Austin is in his first year in New York after three in Pittsburgh, where he caught 84 passes for 1,100 yards and eight scores during his tenure.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • OLB Rueben Bain Jr. is dealing with an AC joint sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The injury is "nothing serious," and he is expected to play Week 1 against the Bengals.
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS