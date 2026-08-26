NFL news roundup: Giants WR Calvin Austin III out for 2026 season with torn ACL; Rueben Bain Jr. update
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SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- C Danny Pinter (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Pinter suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon last week.
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Austin III suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice and will miss the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Austin was carted off at practice with a right knee injury after going down during a 1-on-1 drill, per multiple reporters. Austin is in his first year in New York after three in Pittsburgh, where he caught 84 passes for 1,100 yards and eight scores during his tenure.
INJURIES
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. is dealing with an AC joint sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The injury is "nothing serious," and he is expected to play Week 1 against the Bengals.