NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

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VISITS
- QB Ty Simpson of Alabama is visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday, the last day in which prospects are allowed to make Top 30 visits, per ESPN.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Cardinals, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Panthers, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Browns throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Browns, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Lions, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Texans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Chiefs throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Chiefs, Rapoport reported.
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Chiefs this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB Jack Dingle of Cincinnati is visiting the Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Raiders, Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Rams throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- WR Denzel Boston of Washington is visiting the Dolphins on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Dolphins throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- RB De'Von Achane and his representatives have had “positive conversations” in regard to a contract extension and discussions with the Dolphins are “trending in the right direction,” GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. Sullivan reiterated that Achane "is not available for trade."
VISITS
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri has a top 30 visit with the Giants on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Eagles, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- QB Drew Allar of Penn State is visiting the Steelers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
VISITS
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana is visiting the 49ers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- OL Caleb Lomu of Utah had a top 30 visit with the 49ers on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama recently had a top 30 visit with the 49ers, Rapoport reported.
- DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the 49ers, Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
UNIFORM NEWS
- The Washington Commanders unveiled new uniforms, featuring Super Bowl-era home and away jerseys and an all-black alternate.