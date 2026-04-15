 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

Published: Apr 15, 2026 at 02:07 PM Updated: Apr 15, 2026 at 02:53 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • QB Ty Simpson of Alabama is visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday, the last day in which prospects are allowed to make Top 30 visits, per ESPN.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Cardinals, Rapoport reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Panthers, Rapoport reported.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

VISITS

  • OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Browns throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Browns, Rapoport reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

VISITS

  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

VISITS

  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Lions, Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Texans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Chiefs throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Chiefs, Rapoport reported.
  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Chiefs this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

VISITS

  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • LB Jack Dingle of Cincinnati is visiting the Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Raiders, Pelissero reported.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

VISITS

  • OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Rams throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

VISITS

  • WR Denzel Boston of Washington is visiting the Dolphins on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • OT Monroe Freeling of Georgia has spent extended time with the Dolphins throughout the draft process via visits, workouts and other meetings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.


OTHER NEWS

  • RB De'Von Achane and his representatives have had “positive conversations” in regard to a contract extension and discussions with the Dolphins are “trending in the right direction,” GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told reporters Wednesday. Sullivan reiterated that Achane "is not available for trade."
New York Giants
New York Giants

VISITS

  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri has a top 30 visit with the Giants on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

VISITS

  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah visited the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama visited the Eagles, Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • QB Drew Allar of Penn State is visiting the Steelers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

VISITS

  • WR Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana is visiting the 49ers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • OL Caleb Lomu of Utah had a top 30 visit with the 49ers on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • OT Kadyn Proctor of Alabama recently had a top 30 visit with the 49ers, Rapoport reported.
  • DL Chris McClellan of Missouri is visiting the 49ers, Rapoport reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

VISITS

  • CB Colton Hood of Tennessee visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

UNIFORM NEWS

  • The Washington Commanders unveiled new uniforms, featuring Super Bowl-era home and away jerseys and an all-black alternate.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Safety Nasir Adderley coming out of retirement to sign with Colts

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: WR Makai Lemon visiting Dolphins; David Bailey met with Titans last week

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons picking up RB Bijan Robinson's fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars' Travis Hunter (knee) to be limited during offseason program

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans exercising fifth-year options on QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots trade LB Marte Mapu to Texans; Raiders host QB Fernando Mendoza on Top 30 visit

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Lions re-sign CB Avonte Maddox

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: NFL denies Bears' appeal to receive draft pick compensation for Ian Cunningham's hiring in Atlanta

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Chiefs agree to terms with 2022 first-round CB Kaiir Elam

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky retiring; Falcons signing CB

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Broncos' Bo Nix (ankle) should be cleared for OTAs; Steelers, Aaron Rodgers have had 'very positive' talks

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.