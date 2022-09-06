Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 6

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Buffalo Bills
INJURIES

Detroit Lions
INJURIES

  • With his placement on the injured reserve, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai is going to be out at least the first four games of the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that at that point, the Lions will evaluate whether he'll be able to return at any point this season.

ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Rams
ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Van Jefferson (knee) is still day to day, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
INJURIES

  • OT Andre Dillard (forearm) placed on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added Dillard should be able to return in four to six weeks.

