NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- WR Stefon Diggs (vet rest) limited
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) full
- TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) DNP
- OL Tommy Doyle (foot) DNP
- DT Tim Settle (calf) full
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) full
INJURIES
- With his placement on the injured reserve, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai is going to be out at least the first four games of the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that at that point, the Lions will evaluate whether he'll be able to return at any point this season.
ROSTER CUTS
- Released TE Derrick Deese (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Phillip Lindsay (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR Keelan Cole (practice squad)
- G Alex Bars (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Xavier Jones waived with no recall
- DB Tyler Hall waived with an injury settlement
INJURIES
- WR Van Jefferson (knee) is still day to day, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.
SIGNINGS
- OT Kion Smith (practice squad)
- DE Big Kat Bryant (practice squad)
- DT Josiah Bronson (practice squad)
- DT Christopher Hinton (practice squad)
- CB Chris Steele (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Niles Scott (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- CB Duke Shelley (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- Released DL T.Y. McGill Jr. with an injury settlement
SIGNINGS
- WR Marcus Johnson (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR C.J. Board (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- OT Andre Dillard (forearm) placed on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added Dillard should be able to return in four to six weeks.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.