NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 27
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SIGNINGS
- OT Austin Deculus (practice squad)
- DB Wydett Williams Jr. (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Jameson Geers was waived from injured reserve.
- DB Jerrick Reed II (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Brooks was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- G Olaivavega Ioane, a 2026 first-round pick, suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and will miss a "little time," per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The rookie has started every game for Baltimore this season.
SIGNINGS
- G Michael Jordan (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jonathan Ward (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Andre Jones Jr. (practice squad)
- DB A.J. Woods (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Austin Johnson (practice squad)
- DB Anthony Kendall (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Coker (shoulder) was upgraded from limited to full practice participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.
- G Damien Lewis (knee) did not practice Tuesday.
- OT Taylor Moton was placed on injured reserve.
- OL Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) DNP
- DT Bobby Brown III (hand) upgraded to full
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) DNP
- CB Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- LB Nick Hampton was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.
- LB Ja’Markis Weston (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Zavier Scott was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Nick McCloud
INJURIES
- TE Erick All was placed on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. All is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
- TE Josh Kattus was placed on the team's practice squad injured list.
SIGNINGS
- TE Cam Grandy was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.
- TE Caden Prieskorn (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DE Nadame Tucker (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jaret Patterson (practice squad)
- S John Saunders Jr. (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) was listed as non-participant in Tuesday's practice estimation.
- G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) limited
- OL Sean Rhyan (ankle) DNP
- DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) limited
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) will not play Thursday night against the Panthers, head coach Matt LaFleur announced.
- LB Micah Parsons (knee), who has missed the duration of the season so far, could return to practice next week. "I sure hope so," LaFleur answered when asked if it was a possibility.
TRADES
- G Quenton Nelson was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round selection.
- DT DeForest Buckner is being traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- CB Shemar Bartholomew (practice squad)
- CB Natrone Brooks (practice squad)
- CB Kenneth Harris was signed to team's 53-man roster from the practice squad.
INJURIES
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt was placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jamari Thrash (practice squad)
- DT Jonah Laulu
INJURIES
- WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. was activated off injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jon Rhattigan (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Eli Neal (practice squad)
- DB Nyzier Fourqurean (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be placed on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Texans, general manager Joe Schoen told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- RB Gregory Desrosiers was signed to the team's active roster from the Chargers' practice squad.
- DB Dean Lowry (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jason Brownlee (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley told reporters his hamstring "came out great" in his return from missing the previous two games.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Carson Steele was waived with an injury settlement.
- OT Xavier Truss (practice squad)
- DB Dean Clark (practice squad)
TRADES
- DT DeForest Buckner was acquired from the Colts in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, the teams announced.
SIGNINGS
- DT Kevin Givens (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Malik Turner (practice squad)
TRADES
- G Quenton Nelson was acquired from the Colts in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round selection.
SIGNINGS
- WR Montorie Foster Jr (practice squad)
- WR Malick Meiga (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jackson Acker (practice squad)
- TE Josiah Deguara (practice squad)
- G Christian Haynes was waived in a corresponding move with the trade to acquire guard Quenton Nelson.
- LB Josh Ross (practice squad)