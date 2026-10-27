NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 27

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SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • Olaivavega Ioane, a 2026 first-round pick, suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and will miss a "little time," per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The rookie has started every game for Baltimore this season.

SIGNINGS

  • G Michael Jordan (practice squad)

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

  • RB Zavier Scott was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • TE Erick All was placed on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. All is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
  • TE Josh Kattus was placed on the team's practice squad injured list.

SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) was listed as non-participant in Tuesday's practice estimation. 
  • G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) limited
  • OL Sean Rhyan (ankle) DNP
  • DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) limited 
  • LB Zaire Franklin (shin) will not play Thursday night against the Panthers, head coach Matt LaFleur announced. 
  • LB Micah Parsons (knee), who has missed the duration of the season so far, could return to practice next week. "I sure hope so," LaFleur answered when asked if it was a possibility.

TRADES

  • Quenton Nelson was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round selection.
  • DT DeForest Buckner is being traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Kyrese Rowan (practice squad)

INJURIES

  • RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be placed on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Texans, general manager Joe Schoen told reporters.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

TRADES

  • DT DeForest Buckner was acquired from the Colts in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, the teams announced.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

TRADES

  • Quenton Nelson was acquired from the Colts in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round selection.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS