NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is being anticipated for a return this Sunday versus Green Bay, per owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday. Said Jones: “It’s anticipated that he’ll be ready to go." With Dallas coming off its bye week, Elliott missed his only game of the season in Week 8.
SIGNINGS
- DT Aaron Crawford (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Olaijah Griffin (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DT Sheldon Rankins will miss 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow, but the injury could've been a lot worse, NFL Network Insider Mike Garofolo reported Tuesday.
INJURIES
- CB William Jackson III (back) will be monitored this week to determine his availability for Sunday's game versus the Saints, per coach Mike Tomlin. Acquired in a trade last week, Jackson hasn't played since Week 5 due to his back injury.