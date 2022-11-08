NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-7-0

INJURIES

  • S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve. 
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 6-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is being anticipated for a return this Sunday versus Green Bay, per owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday. Said Jones: “It’s anticipated that he’ll be ready to go." With Dallas coming off its bye week, Elliott missed his only game of the season in Week 8.
New York Giants
2022 · 6-2-0

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • DT Sheldon Rankins will miss 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow, but the injury could've been a lot worse, NFL Network Insider Mike Garofolo reported Tuesday. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-6-0

INJURIES

  • CB William Jackson III (back) will be monitored this week to determine his availability for Sunday's game versus the Saints, per coach Mike Tomlin. Acquired in a trade last week, Jackson hasn't played since Week 5 due to his back injury.

