NFL news roundup: Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III (groin) returns to practice; Broncos suspend J.K. Dobbins
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ROSTER CUTS
- QB Kedon Slovis was waived. Baltimore would like to bring Slovis back to its practice squad if he clears waivers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
- WR/KR LaJohntay Wester was waived after he muffed two punts during Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott (left hand) was a full practice participant.
- WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle) did not practice.
- Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle) DNP
- G Tyler Booker (ankle) DNP
- S P.J. Locke (concussion) limited
- LB Dee Winters (knee) limited
INJURIES
- RB Tyler Badie was designated to return.
SUSPENSIONS
- RB J.K. Dobbins has been suspended one game (Friday's Week 12 contest at the Steelers) for conduct detrimental to the team, head coach Sean Payton announced. Dobbins played one snap in Denver's Week 11 win over Raiders.
INJURIES
- DT Skyler Gill-Howard is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury that will require surgery, per head coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (finger) was limited on Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams.
- WR Bo Melton (thigh) questionable
- WR Skyy Moore (ankle) questionable
- G Kevin Zeitler (triceps) questionable
- OL Travis Glover (shoulder) questionable
- OL Sean Rhyan (ankle) questionable
- LB Micah Parsons (knee) questionable. The Packers have officially activated Parsons off the PUP list, and he is expected to make his return for his season debut against the Rams, as previously reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) questionable
SIGNINGS
- QB Shane Buechele signed to active roster off Bills' practice squad.
- TE Sean McKeon (practice squad)
- DE Carl Lawson signed to active roster off practice squad.
- DE Cameron Sample (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Caden Curry was placed on injury report.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee/right elbow) was a full practice participant.
- RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game against the Bills and was officially limited. "We’ll see how he does. I’m not anticipating a ton of work there, but he’ll get out there and move around," Reid said, per The Kansas City Star. Walker has missed the past two games.
- FB Ben VanSumeren was placed on injured reserve.
- OL Jaylon Moore (ankle) DNP
- CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) full
SIGNINGS
- OT Fred Johnson is signing to to team's active roster off the practice squad
INJURIES
- OL Steve Avila (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Green Bay.
- OL Coleman Shelton (hamstring) out
- OLB Myles Garrett (knee) upgraded from non-participant to limited and has no injury designation for Wednesday's game.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Pittman (foot) was a full practice participant.
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf) did not practice.
- LB Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) limited
- LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) DNP
SIGNINGS
- WR Braden Smith (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Brandon Aiyuk cleared waivers after his Monday release. The Commanders are among the team interested in signing him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.