NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 17
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INJURIES
- DE Aidan Hutchinson: Test confirmed that Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Patriots in Germany, head coach Dan Campbell said during a Tuesday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) is expected to make his season debut in Week 11 againts the Buccaneers, per Campbell. “He’s done a really good job," Campbell said. "The knee has responded well. The plan is to get him going to let him play.” Joseph has not played since Week 6 of the 2025 season.
INJURIES
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DE Sabastian Harsh (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS