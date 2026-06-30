NFL news roundup: Jaguars announce promotions for coaches Shane Waldron, Heath Farwell

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COACHING NEWS
- Heath Farwell was promoted to associate head coach/special teams coordinator, the team announced. Farwell is entering his fifth season with the Jaguars, having served as their special teams coordinator since 2022.
- Shane Waldron was promoted to assistant head coach/pass game coordinator, the team announced. Waldron worked as Jacksonville's pass game coordinator in 2025.
OTHER NEWS
- The NFL, NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby reached a settlement which resolves any legal claims regarding the league's decision to forgo a supplemental draft this offseason and cements Sorsby's eligibility for the 2027 draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.