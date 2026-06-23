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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

Published: Jun 23, 2026 at 04:33 PM Updated: Jun 23, 2026 at 05:29 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, No. 104 overall)
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • TE Kyle Pitts agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. At $18 million per season, Pitts is the third-highest-paid tight end in average per year.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Baltimore announced 12 promotions within its player personnel department, including Nick Matteo to vice president of football operations.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Desmond Reid
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Damien Alford
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

  • Tony Castricone was announced as Tampa Bay's new radio play-by-play announcer on Tuesday. Castricone succeeds Gene Deckerhoff, who served as the franchise's radio voice for 37 years.
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DRAFT NEWS

  • The NFL has informed teams and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby that it will not hold a supplemental draft this summer, making Sorsby ineligible to play in the league in 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

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