NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

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SIGNINGS
- DT Kaleb Proctor (Round 4, No. 104 overall)
SIGNINGS
- TE Kyle Pitts agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. At $18 million per season, Pitts is the third-highest-paid tight end in average per year.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Baltimore announced 12 promotions within its player personnel department, including Nick Matteo to vice president of football operations.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Desmond Reid
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Damien Alford
SIGNINGS
- OT Markel Bell (Round 3, No. 68 overall)
OTHER NEWS
- Tony Castricone was announced as Tampa Bay's new radio play-by-play announcer on Tuesday. Castricone succeeds Gene Deckerhoff, who served as the franchise's radio voice for 37 years.
DRAFT NEWS
- The NFL has informed teams and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby that it will not hold a supplemental draft this summer, making Sorsby ineligible to play in the league in 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.