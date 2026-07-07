 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 7

Published: Jul 07, 2026 at 03:24 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DT Gracen Halton (Round 4, No. 107 overall), per ESPN's Adam Schefter
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Scott Fitterer, a personnel executive, left the Commanders to join Athletes First, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Fitterer was with Washington over the past two seasons after a three-year stint as general manager of the Panthers.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Commanders to sign CB Rasul Douglas to one-year deal; CB Terrion Arnold clears waivers following Lions release

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans waive DE Xavier Thomas, CB Ajani Carter from injured reserve

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars announce promotions for coaches Shane Waldron, Heath Farwell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys sign DE Charles Snowden; Broncos ink third-round DT Tyler Onyedim

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Raiders sign third-round DE Keyron Crawford to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys place OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars make Ross Matiscik highest-paid long snapper in league

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.