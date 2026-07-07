NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 7

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SIGNINGS
- DT Gracen Halton (Round 4, No. 107 overall), per ESPN's Adam Schefter
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Scott Fitterer, a personnel executive, left the Commanders to join Athletes First, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Fitterer was with Washington over the past two seasons after a three-year stint as general manager of the Panthers.