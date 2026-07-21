NFL news roundup: Panthers RT Taylor Moton to miss start of '26 due to blood clots; Jaycee Horn on NFI

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INJURIES
- RT Taylor Moton will start training camp on the reserve/non-football injury list and is expected to miss the start of the 2026 regular season, the team announced. Moton was diagnosed in June with a blood clot in his lung and has been placed on blood thinners. Moton is responding well to treatment and is being tended to by Carolina's medical staff, the team said. The 10th-year veteran will miss the start of the campaign, but is expected to return during the season. Moton has started 128 of 145 games played for Carolina since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. He played 16 games in 2025 opposite blind-side blocker Ikem Ekwonu.
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau placed on reserve/NFI list
- CB Jaycee Horn will start training camp on the reserve/NFI list after suffering a cut on his foot that required stitches, the team said. Horn is expected to return early in camp. The two-time Pro Bowl CB started 16 games in 2025, logging a career-high five picks.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Dom Jones waived with failed physical
SIGNINGS
- LB Jordyn Brooks agreed to terms with Miami on a three-year, $51.3 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal includes $35 million guaranteed.
INJURIES
- WR Chris Bell, who is recovering from a torn ACL in college, was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Bell was selected No. 94 overall (third round) in April's draft.
INJURIES
- RB Terrell Jennings was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
- TE CJ Dippre was placed on active/physically unable to perform list
- LB Harold Landry placed on active/PUP list
SIGNINGS