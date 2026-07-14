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NFL news roundup: Cowboys DE Charles Snowden suspended for first three games of regular season

Published: Jul 14, 2026 at 04:55 PM Updated: Jul 14, 2026 at 05:12 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS


WAIVERS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SUSPENSIONS

  • DE Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season, per the transaction wire. Snowden's suspension stems from a DUI, which violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Snowden will be eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games, as his suspension will take effect when the roster is reduced to 53 players.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

OTHER NEWS

  • The NFL notified teams there will be a special one-day meeting on Aug. 26 in Atlanta, during which there is expected to be a vote on the Seahawks' ownership transaction, pending the finance committee review, per ESPN. Seattle announced on Saturday that the team was being sold to the Khosla family.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield revealed on Netflix's Quarterback that he played most of the 2025 season with a sprained MCL and PCL, which he suffered in Week 2, and also suffered a right biceps contusion early in the season that affected his throwing velocity. Mayfield didn't miss a game last year but was listed on the team's injury report frequently for issues with his foot, toe, knee, oblique, biceps and both shoulders.

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