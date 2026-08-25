NFL news roundup: Commanders cut safety Will Harris; Josh Allen to sit preseason finale
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PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Josh Allen will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh, though some starters will play, coach Joe Brady said.
PRESEASON NEWS
- WR Chris Bell is expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against Atlanta, coach Jeff Hafley said. The third-rounder spent most of camp on the non-football injury list with a knee injury.
INJURIES
- LB Trey Moore will undergo ankle surgery, Hafley said. Miami hopes he will return at some point in the 2026 season.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- S Will Harris: The eighth-year safety was cut Tuesday. He started nine games for the Commanders in his lone season in D.C. in 2025.
- S Malik Spencer
INJURIES
- TE Ben Sinnott won't practice this week after injuring his oblique against Detroit, coach Dan Quinn said.
- DE Drake Jackson was placed on injured reserve. He missed a number of practices with an illness.