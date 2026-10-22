NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Puka Nacua exits Rams practice with calf injury; Lamar Jackson limited again

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  • DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal, the NFL announced. Gardner-Johnson was suspended Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Raiders player in Buffalo's Week 6 win.

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  • TE Cole Kmet was carted off the field with a knee injury. Head coach Ben Johnson had no update after the game, only saying, "I don't think it looked very good."
  • DB Malik Muhammad (toe) exited in the third quarter.

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  • S Kyle Dugger (quadricep) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice.

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  • WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) did not practice on Thursday.
  • TE Travis Kelce (ankle) limited
  • OT Jaylon Moore (concussion) DNP
  • LT Josh Simmons (back) was placed on injured reserve. Simmons is still dealing with a bulging disc but doesn't need surgery, Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Thursday. The tackle will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return for Kansas City's Week 11 game vs. Arizona on Nov. 22.
  • LB Cooper McDonald (knee; 21-day window) limited.
  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) limited

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  • QB Drew Lock (right elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
  • RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) activated from physically unable to perform list. Charbonnet was a full participant on Thursday for a second straight day.
  • WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) was upgraded to full
  • TE Elijah Arroyo will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Arroyo was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
  • Anthony Bradford (knee) was upgraded to full
  • G Beau Stephens(knee) was upgraded to full
  • LB Tyrice Knight (oblique) was upgraded to full
  • LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip) was added to injury report as limited
  • LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring) DNP
  • LB Chazz Surratt (calf) DNP
  • LB Drake Thomas (ankle) DNP

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