NFL news roundup: Puka Nacua exits Rams practice with calf injury; Lamar Jackson limited again
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) did not practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.
- RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) DNP
- OL Jon Gaines II (knee) was added to injury report as limited
- OL Jedrick Wills (illness) was upgraded to full
- DL Walter Nolen (ankle) DNP
- CB Garrett Williams (knee) was upgraded to limited
- CB Max Melton (knee) was downgraded to DNP
- S Budda Baker (groin/illness) DNP
- S Andrew Wingard (knee) DNP
- S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) limited
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Shawn Bowman
- OT Austin Deculus (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.
- WR Beaux Collins (hip) was upgraded to full
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) limited
- OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) was downgraded to DNP
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle) has his 21-day practice window opened off injured reserve. Williams was limited on Thursday.
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) limited
- DE Za'Darius Smith (neck) limited
- DE Cameron Thomas (groin) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) DNP
- LB Kendal Daniels (neck) was downgraded to limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) DNP
- CB C.J. Henderson (groin) limited
- CB A.J. Terrell (groin) designated to return to practice from injured reserve
- CB Avieon Terrell (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second straight day.
- WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was upgraded to full
- TE Matthew Hibner (hand) was upgraded to full
- OT Ronnie Stanley (NIR-rest/toe/ankle) was upgraded to full
- OL Olaivavega Ioane (ankle) was upgraded to full
- G John Simpson (gorin) was upgraded to full
- G Andrew Vorhees (foot) was upgraded to full
- C Cam Jurgens (concussion) full
- DT Broderick Washington (ankle) limited
- LB Tavius Robinson (pectoral) DNP
- CB T.J. Tampa (knee) designated to return from injured reserve. Tampa was limited.
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) was downgraded to DNP
SIGNINGS
- LB Carl Jones (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- C Andre James (practice squad)
SUSPENSIONS
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal, the NFL announced. Gardner-Johnson was suspended Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Raiders player in Buffalo's Week 6 win.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB AJ Dillon (ankle) full
- OT Monroe Freeling (knee) full
- OLB Thomas Incoom (calf) DNP
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) DNP. Phillips already has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
- LB Bam Martin-Scott full
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Zavier Scott
- LB Buddy Johnson
INJURIES
- TE Cole Kmet was carted off the field with a knee injury. Head coach Ben Johnson had no update after the game, only saying, "I don't think it looked very good."
- DB Malik Muhammad (toe) exited in the third quarter.
INJURIES
- RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
- RB Dylan Sampson (knee) limited
- WR Denzel Boston (foot) limited
- WR KC Concepcion (calf/quad) limited
- OT Tytus Howard (knee) limited
- G Teven Jenkins (back) DNP
- C Elgton Jenkins (knee) was upgraded to limited
- DE Derek Barnett (ankle) limited
- DT Maliek Collins (foot) was upgraded to full
- DT Kaden Davis (quad) DNP
- DT Mason Graham (knee/ankle) limited
- DT Michael Hall Jr. (ankle) DNP
- LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) was upgraded to limited
- LB Quincy Williams (neck) was added to injury report as DNP
- S Grant Delpit (concussion/shoulder) was upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) DNP
- OT Tyler Guyton (calf) limited
- OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) DNP
- LB Marist Liufau (forearm) designated to return from injured reserve. Liufau was limited on Thursday.
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) full
- LB Dee Winters (calf) DNP
- CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Tyler Badie (thumb) did not practice on Thursday.
- RB Jonah Coleman (ankle) full
- WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) limited
- LB Jonah Elliss (ankle) DNP
- CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) limited
- S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- C Cade Mays (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) limited
- S Brian Branch (Achilles) full
SIGNINGS
- WR DeAndre Carter signed to active roster from practice squad
- S Myles Bryant (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Jordan Love (back) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) limited
- WR Bo Melton (back) DNP
- WR Christian Watson (ankle) limited
- WR Savion Williams (ankle) limited
- G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) limited
- DT Anthony Campbell (ankle) limited
- DT Jordon Riley (Achilles; 21-day window) limited
- Edge Lukas Van Ness (illness) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) was added to injury report as limited
- CB Brandon Cisse (shoulder/neck) limited
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (groin) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Tank Dell (knee) full
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) was added to injury report as limited
- TE Dalton Schultz (quad) was upgraded to limited
- OT Trent Brown (wrist) was upgraded to full
- OT Blake Fisher (thumb) DNP
- G Ed Ingram (back/hip) was added to injury report as full
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was upgraded to full
- DE Logan Hall (knee) was upgraded to full
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was upgraded to limited
- LB Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder) limited
- S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) DNP
- S Jalen Pitre (shoulder) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday.
- WR Anthony Gould (concussion) DNP
- TE Andrew Ogletree (ankle) DNP
- TE Tyler Warren (groin) DNP
- OT Jalen Travis (foot) was upgraded to full
- G Matt Goncalves (calf) was upgraded to full
- DT Jerry Tillery (personal) was upgraded to full
- LB Austin Ajiake (concussion) limited
- LB CJ Allen (ankle) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Bryce Boettcher (groin) was upgraded to full
- LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs) was upgraded to full
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) DNP
- CB Justin Walley (knee) was upgraded to limited
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) did not practice on Thursday.
- TE Travis Kelce (ankle) limited
- OT Jaylon Moore (concussion) DNP
- LT Josh Simmons (back) was placed on injured reserve. Simmons is still dealing with a bulging disc but doesn't need surgery, Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Thursday. The tackle will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return for Kansas City's Week 11 game vs. Arizona on Nov. 22.
- LB Cooper McDonald (knee; 21-day window) limited.
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) limited
INJURIES
- RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) did not practice on Thurdsay after he was limited on Wednesday.
- TE Brock Bowers (hamstring/calf) was upgraded to full
- OT Kolton Miller (shoulder) was upgraded to full
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) was upgraded to full
- DT Tonka Hemingway (concussion) was upgraded to limited
- LB Quay Walker (chest) limited
INJURIES
- WR Puka Nacua exited practice Thursday due to a calf injury and is listed as limited on the team's injury report, ESPN reported.
- LB Nate Landman (concussion) DNP
- CB Trent McDuffie (groin) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Malik Willis (right thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Jaylen Wright (foot) limited
- WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) limited
- TE Will Kacmarek (hamstring) limited
- Edge Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) limited
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (illness) was added to injury report as DNP
- CB Reese Taylor (quad) DNP
- S Kyle Louis (knee) limited
- LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- RB Jordan Mason (thumb; 21-day window) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) was upgraded to full
- TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) full
- OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) full
- OT Brian O'Neill (knee) was upgraded to full
- CB James Pierre (foot) was upgraded to full
INJURIES
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker was placed on injured reserve.
- CB Christian Gonzalez (illness) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- QB Tyler Shough (left hand) was a full participant in practice on Thursday in Paris.
- QB Spencer Rattler (knee) full
- RB CJ Donaldson (shoulder) was upgraded to full
- RB Alvin Kamara (back) limited
- G Cesar Ruiz (knee) DNP
- LB Kaden Elliss (calf) said he expects to play Sunday. Elliss was limited in practice on Thursday and has not played since Week 3.
- LB Anfernee Jennings (knee) limited
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (head) full
- K Daniel Carlson (NIR-personal) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Charlie Jones (Achilles) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- TE Theo Johnson (neck) limited
- TE Chris Manhertz (calf) was added to injury report as DNP
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) was upgraded to limited
- OT Andrew Thomas (groin) was upgraded to limited
- OL Marcus Mbow (knee) was upgraded to limited
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) DNP
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) was upgraded to full
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee) limited
- CB Colton Hood (concussion) was upgraded to full
- CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) DNP
- S Jevon Holland (concusison non-contact) was upgraded to limited
- S Tyler Nubin (neck) limited
- P Jordan Stout (right knee) was upgraded to full
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad) was upgraded to a limited participant in practice on Thursday.
- RB Kene Nwangwu (knee) DNP
- WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) limited
- OL Max Mitchell (concussion) was added to injury report as DNP
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) limited
- DL T'Vondre Sweat (elbow) limited
- Edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) DNP
- Edge Will McDonald IV (toe) limited
- LB Francisco Mauigoa (leg) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. He is in line to play Monday against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Barkley has missed the last two games.
- WR DeVonta Smith(hamstring) DNP
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) DNP
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee) DNP
- G Landon Dickerson (knee/pectoral) limited
- G Willie Lampkin (illness) DNP
- G Tyler Steen (shoulder) limited
- C Drew Kendall (knee) limited
- DT Moro Ojomo (abdomen) limited
- LB A.J. Epenesa (back) limited
- LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) limited
- LB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) limited
- LB Nolan Smith (concussion)
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen)
SIGNINGS
- RB Jaydon Blue (practice squad)
- G Evan Neal (practice squad)
- LB Anfernee Orji (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE E.J. Jenkins
INJURIES
- RB Rico Dowdle (knee) was a limited participant in practice.
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf; DNP) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris.
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps) placed on injured reserve
- LB Alex Highsmith (groin) limited
- LB T.J. Watt (NIR-rest/calf) limited
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring; DNP) was ruled out for Sunday's game.
- CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) was upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- WR Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) did not practice on Thursday for a second straight day.
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) DNP
- DE Nick Bosa (knee/calf) DNP
- DE Mykel Williams (knee) was upgraded to limited
- LB Jaden Dugger (knee) limited
- LB Luke Gifford (groin) DNP
- LB Garret Wallow (hamstring DNP
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) DNP
- S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) limited
- S Siran Neal (knee) DNP
- S Marques Sigle (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Drew Lock (right elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) activated from physically unable to perform list. Charbonnet was a full participant on Thursday for a second straight day.
- WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) was upgraded to full
- TE Elijah Arroyo will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Arroyo was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
- G Anthony Bradford (knee) was upgraded to full
- G Beau Stephens(knee) was upgraded to full
- LB Tyrice Knight (oblique) was upgraded to full
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring) DNP
- LB Chazz Surratt (calf) DNP
- LB Drake Thomas (ankle) DNP
SIGNINGS
- LB Josh Ross (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- G Evan Beerntsen (practice squad)
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant in practice for a second straight day.
- RB Bucky Irving (illness) was upgraded to limited
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) DNP
- WR David Sills was designated to return off injured reserve.
- OT Luke Goedeke (calf) DNP
- DT Calijah Kancey (illness) upgraded to full
- LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) was placed on injured reserve.
- CB Zyon McCollum (illness) upgraded to limited
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) limited
INJURIES
- RB Tony Pollard (NIR-rest) was added to injury report as did not participate.
- RB Tyjae Spears (NIR-rest) was upgraded to full.
- WR Calvin Ridley (hip) was downgraded to DNP
- LB Dorian Mausi (foot; 21-day window) full
- S Tony Adams (ankle) limited
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (quad) limited