NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Ravens officially place Lamar Jackson on injured reserve

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INJURIES

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  • QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb) was placed on injured reserve, which will sideline him at least four games.
  • QB Tyler Huntley (toe) was placed on IR.

SIGNINGS

  • QB Austin Reed was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

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ROSTER CUTS

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  • RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot; questionable) should play in Thursday night's game against the Ravens barring a setback pregame, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

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SIGNINGS

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ROSTER CUTS

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ROSTER CUTS

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  • RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
  • WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Raiders, general manager John Lynch said on KNBR. Evans did not practdice on Thursday.
  • WR Christian Kirk (knee) was downgraded to DNP
  • WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle) had his 21-day practice window opened. Robinson was limited.
  • WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday, Lynch said. Samuel did not practice on Thursday.
  • DE Nick Bosa (knee/calf) limited in return to practice.
  • LB Luke Gifford (groin) limited
  • LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) limited
  • CB Upton Stout (shoulder) limited
  • S Siran Neal (knee/foot) DNP
  • S Marques Sigle (ankle) limited
  • DB Nate Hobbs (groin) had his 21-day practice window opened. Hobbs was limited.

INJURIES

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