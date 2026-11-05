NFL news roundup: Ravens officially place Lamar Jackson on injured reserve
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INJURIES
- RB Bam Knight (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.
- OT Jayden Williams (knee) DNP
- G Jon Gaines II (ankle) DNP
- OL Isaiah Adams (ankle; injured reserve) limited
- DL Walter Nolen (ankle) limited
- CB Max Melton (knee) was added to injury report as limited
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) DNP
- LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) limited
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb) was placed on injured reserve, which will sideline him at least four games.
- QB Tyler Huntley (toe) was placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- QB Austin Reed was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Adisa Isaac
- k Jake Moody
INJURIES
- RB Ty Johnson (illness) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Keon Coleman (shoulder) limited
- WR DJ Moore (shoulder) limited
- WR Josh Palmer (hamstring) DNP
- TE Dalton Kincaid (chest) limited
- OT Spencer Brown (back) limited
- OT Dion Dawkins (rib) DNP
- OL Alec Anderson (ankle) DNP
- DL Greg Gaines (calf) DNP
- DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring; injured reserve) limtied
SIGNINGS
- CB Kader Kohou (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) practiced in full on Thursday.
- G Damien Lewis (knee) DNP
- OL Corey Bullock (quad) was upgraded to full
- OL Brady Christensen (hamstring; injured reserve) full
- OL Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) was upgraded to full
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) DNP
- LB Bobby Okereke (foot) DNP
- CB Will Lee III (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) did not practice.
- RB Zavier Scott (wrist) placed on injured reserve
- OL Theo Benedet (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant.
- DL Grady Jarrett (groin) returned to practice as a limited participant.
- LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- DE Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- CB DJ Turner (heel) was upgraded to full
- S Jordan Battle (hamstring) limited
- S Kyle Dugger (quadricep) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (concussion) did not practice for a second straight day.
- WR Denzel Boston (calf) limited
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) was added to injury report as limited
- G Austin Barber (calf) was upgraded to limited
- C Elgton Jenkins (knee) was upgraded to full
- DE Jared Verse (knee) was upgraded to full
- DT Maliek Collins (elbow) DNP
- LB Carson Schwesinger (wrist/ankle) limited
- LB Quincy Williams (hamstring) upgraded to limited
- CB Myles Harden (hamstring) upgraded to full
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (hip) was added to injury report as limited
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Carsen Ryan
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday.
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) DNP
- TE Jake Ferguson (ankle) DNP
- TE Luke Schoonmaker (groin) limited
- OT Broderick Jones (NIR-personal) was upgraded to full
- G Tyler Smith (ankle) limited
- OLB Malachi Lawrence (ankle) DNP
- DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Dee Winters (calf) was upgraded to full
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) was downgraded to limited
- S P.J. Locke (concussion) was upgraded to limited
- DB Caleb Downs (concussion/ankle) was upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- WR Pat Bryant (ankle; injured reserve) practiced in full on Thursday.
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) DNP
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) DNP
- S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) was upgraded to limited
- S Brandon Jones (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Jacob Saylors (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimation. The Lions held a walkthrough.
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) limited
- C Cade Mays (ankle) DNP
- Edge D.J. Wonnum (concussion) DNP
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (toe) upgraded to full
- CB D.J. Reed (hip) DNP
- S Brian Branch (concussion) upgraded to full
INJURIES
- RB Chris Brooks (ankle; injured reserve) was limited at practice on Thursday.
- RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee) was added to injury report as limited
- WR Christian Watson (rib) limited
- TE Josh Whyle (concussion) DNP
- G Aaron Banks (knee) limited
- OL Travis Glover (knee) DNP
- OL Sean Rhyan (ankle) DNP
- DE Micah Parsons (knee; PUP) limited
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) DNP
- CB Keisean Nixon (groin) downgraded to DNP
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (groin) did not practice on Thursday.
- TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot) was upgraded to full
- OT Braden Smith (ankle) was upgraded to full
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was upgraded to full
- S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Andrew Ogletree (knee) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) DNP
- CB Justin Walley (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot; questionable) should play in Thursday night's game against the Ravens barring a setback pregame, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced in full on Thursday.
- WR Nikko Remigio (hip) was upgraded to full
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) was upgraded to full
- TE Travis Kelce (ankle) was upgraded to full
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee; 21-day window) limited
- DL Peter Woods (neck) DNP
- CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) limited
SIGNINGS
- @WR Bub Means
INJURIES
- WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back ) was added to the team's injury report as limited.
- TE Ian Thomas (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
- DT Thomas Booker (ankle) was downgraded to DNP
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder/elbow) was upgraded to full
- CB Darien Porter (groin) was upgraded to limited
SIGNINGS
- WR Cody White
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.
- TE David Njoku (fibula) limited
- G Kayode Awosika (fibula) limited
- DE Bud Dupree (illness) was upgraded to full
- LB Daiyan Henley (shoulder) limited
- LB Denzel Perryman (pectoral) limited
- CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) limited
- CB Deane Leonard (concussion) was upgraded to limited
- CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) limited
- S Kendall Williamson (calf) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Malik Willis (groin) was a full participant at practice.
- RB Kaytron Allen (quad) limited
- RB Jaylen Wright (quad) upgraded to limited
- TE Will Kacmarek (hamstring) limited
- Edge Malik Herring (neck) limited
- Edge Chop Robinson (knee) limited
- DL Zach Sieler (shoulder) limited
- S Michael Taaffe (wrist) limited
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) limited
- LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Bills, per head coach Kevin O'Connell. Carson Wentz will get the start in place of Murray, who did not practice on Thursday.
- RB Demond Claiborne (knee) limited
- WR Jauan Jennings (calf) limited
- OT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) limited
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (chest) limited
- LB Jake Golday (calf) limited
- CB Isaiah Rodgers (ankle) limited
- S Theo Jackson (quad) DNP
- S Jay Ward (knee) limited
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye (right shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday.
- RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) DNP
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) DNP
- WR Mack Hollins (calf; injured reserve) limited
- TE Hunter Henry (foot) DNP
- OT Morgan Moses (foot) limited
- OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring) limited
- DT Christian Barmore (illness) was upgraded to full
- LB Gabe Jacas (knee) limited
- LB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder/knee) limited
- CB Carlton Davis (neck) limited
- CB Marcus Jones (food) was added to injury report as DNP
- S Kevin Byard (chest) limited
- S Brenden Schooler (hamstring) was added to injury report as limited
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- RB CJ Donaldson (shoulder/concussion) was downgraded to a did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- RB Alvin Kamara (NIR-rest/back) upgraded to limited
- WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring; injured reserve) limited
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle; IR) limited
- OT Asim Richards (thumb) limited
- CB Martin Emerson (shin) limited
INJURIES
- RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday for a second straight day.
- WR Charlie Jones (hand) limited
- WR Malik Nabers (knee) was added to injury report as DNP
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) limited
- OT Andrew Thomas (groin) limited
- DL Darius Alexander (foot) was added to injury report as limited
- LB Abdul Carter (illness) upgraded to full
- LB Malik Harrison (groin) upgraded to full
- CB Colton Hood (illness) upgraded to full
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jake Haener
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
- WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) DNP
- TE Mason Taylor (back) was upgraded to full
- DE David Bailey (groin) was upgraded to full
- DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) limited
- DL Harrison Phillips (ankle) is day to day, per Glenn. Phillips did not practice Wednesday.
- LB Trevin Wallace (groin) was downgraded to DNP
- S VJ Payne (knee; injured reserve) full
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- WR Britain Covey (knee) DNP
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) DNP
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) DNP
- OLB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) limited
- OLB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) limited
- LB Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) DNP
- CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring) DNP
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen) DNP
- K Jake Elliott (right ankle) limited
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Raiders, general manager John Lynch said on KNBR. Evans did not practdice on Thursday.
- WR Christian Kirk (knee) was downgraded to DNP
- WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle) had his 21-day practice window opened. Robinson was limited.
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday, Lynch said. Samuel did not practice on Thursday.
- DE Nick Bosa (knee/calf) limited in return to practice.
- LB Luke Gifford (groin) limited
- LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) limited
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) limited
- S Siran Neal (knee/foot) DNP
- S Marques Sigle (ankle) limited
- DB Nate Hobbs (groin) had his 21-day practice window opened. Hobbs was limited.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full practice participant.
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) upgraded to full
- WR Emeka Egbuka (knee) upgraded to full
- OT Tristan Wirfs (toe) was added to injury report as DNP
- OLB YaYa Diaby (knee) DNP
- S Tykee Smith (ankle) limited
INJURIES
- QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a full participant.
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) DNP
- WR Dyami Brown (calf) limited
- TE John Bates (shoulder) limited
- TE Colson Yankoff (knee) full
- G Samuel Cosmi (knee) limited
- OT Josh Conerly Jr. (finger) full
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is currently in the 21-day practice window. He was a full participant Thursday.
- DT Shy Tuttle (shoulder) limited