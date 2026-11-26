NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 26
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) did not practice on Thursday.
- TE Hunter Long (ankle) added to injury report as limited
- G Jon Gaines II (ankle) DNP
- OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-rest/shoulder) DNP
- LB Karson Sharar (groin) added to injury report as limited
- LB Cody Simon (calf) limited
- S Budda Baker (NIR-rest/elbow) upgraded to full
INJURIES
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP
- G Matthew Bergeron (back) DNP
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back) upgraded to full
- DE Cameron Thomas (groin) limited
- DE Za'Darius Smith (knee) limited
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles) limited
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) DNP
- S DeMarcco Hellams (foot) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Colston Loveland (knee) was ruled out in the first half of Thursday's game against the Lions.
INJURIES
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bears.
- CB Roger McCreary (neck) is questionable to return.
INJURIES
- RB Seth McGowan (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Deion Burks (NIR-personal) upgraded to full
- TE Andrew Ogletree (knee) upgraded to full
- OT Jalen Travis (knee) DNP
- DT Jerry Tillery (calf) DNP
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (groin; injured reserve) full
- CB Charvarius Ward (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) limited
- WR Parker Washington (shoulder) added to injury report as limited
- OT Walker Little (knee) limited
- OT Cole Van Lanen (ankle) limited
- G Patrick Mekari (back; IR) limited
- C Robert Hainsey (knee) limited
- C Jonah Monheim (ankle) limited
- DE Danny Striggow (concussion) upgraded to full
- DT Matt Dickerson (neck) limited
- LB Dennis Gardeck (neck) limited
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert (concussion) did not practice Thursday for second consecutive day.
- WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring) DNP
- RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) DNP
- TE David Njoku (shoulder) DNP
- DL Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) DNP
- OLB Akheem Mesidor (ankle) DNP
- OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) DNP
- LB Daiyan Henley (knee) DNP
- CB Tarheeb Still (ankle) DNP
- S Kendall Williamson(calf) upgraded to limited
- DB Deane Leonard was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Browning signed to active roster off practice squad.
- WR Theo Wease Jr. (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jared Wayne (quadricep) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's estimation. Miami did not practice on Thursday.
- OT Austin Jackson (elbow/knee) limited
- DE Rodney McGraw (shoulder) limited
- LB Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) limited
- LB Jackson Woodard (hand) limited
- CB Julius Brents (neck/shoulder) DNP
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) limited
- P Bradley Pinion (right groin) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was limited at practice.
- WR Jordan Addison (thumb) DNP
- WR Tai Felton (hip) upgraded to full
- WR Myles Price (knee/groin) limited
- OT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) DNP
- DL Jalen Redmond (ankle) upgraded to limited
- CB Isaiah Rodgers (thigh) DNP
- S Harrison Smith (thigh) upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye (fibula) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's estimation. New England did not practice on Thursday.
- FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) limited
- WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) DNP
- WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder; IR) limited
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) limited
- OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol) DNP
- CB Carlton Davis (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/knee) did not practice on Thursday.
- WR Isaiah Williams (ribs) upgraded to full
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) limited
- Edge Joseph Ossai (knee) limited
- DL Harrison Phillips (ankle) DNP
- NT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) designated to return from injured reserve and was a full practice participant Wednesday.
- DL David Onyemata (abdomen) is designated for return from IR and was a full practice participant Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- DT Payton Page (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Michael Pittman (foot) was activated off injured reserve and has no injury designation for Friday's game against the Broncos.
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf) was placed on IR.
- G Gennings Dunker (knee) ruled out
- LB Cole Holcomb (heel) questionable
- LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) ruled out
SIGNINGS
- WR Max Hurleman signed to active roster off practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Doug Nester
- LB Jacoby Windmon
INJURIES
- OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- DE John Franklin-Myers (back) upgraded to full
- LB Dorian Mausi (knee) added to injury report as limited
- CB Cordale Flott (neck) DNP
- S Terrell Burgess (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday.
- DE Charles Omenihu (rib) limited
- CB Amik Robertson (ankle) DNP
SIGNINGS
- WR Brandon Aiyuk (practice squad)
- CB Ambry Thomas (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Malik Heath (practice squad)