NFL news roundup: Broncos, CB Riley Moss agree to terms on four-year, $67 million extension
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- READ: Week 11 injury report
OTHER NEWS
- CB Marlon Humphrey was sent home and will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers following derogatory comments he made about the city of Baltimore during a recent podcast. "After a lot of internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we’ve decided to deactivate Marlon for this game this upcoming week," head coach Jesse Minter said.
SIGNINGS
- CB Riley Moss has agreed to a four-year, $67 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- OT Charlie Heck's questionable designation was removed ahead of Thursday's game against Houston. Heck was on the injury report with a personal issue.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) told reporters that he "felt good" at practice on Thursday. Mayfield added that he practiced in limited fashion on Thursday after he sat out Wednesday's session. "Hopefully do more tomorrow and go from there," Mayfield said. The Buccaneers face the Lions on Sunday in Week 11.