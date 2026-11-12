NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 12

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NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

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  • Denver annnounced its trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley "will not be finalized."

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  • Denver annnounced its trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley "will not be finalized."

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OTHER NEWS

  • QB Kirk Cousins will wear No. 8 for the Vikings (the number he wore from 2018 to 2023 in Minnesota).

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