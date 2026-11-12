NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 12
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INJURIES
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back) upgraded to limited
- DE Cam Thomas (groin) added to injury report as limited
- DT Gervon Dexter (illness) upgraded to limited
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) downgraded to DNP
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles) added to injury report as limited
- LB Josh Woods (ankle) upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
- OT Spencer Brown (ankle) downgraded to DNP
- OT Dion Dawkins (rib) limited
- C Connor McGovern (neck) limited
- OL Alec Anderson (ankle) limited
- CB Christian Benford (wrist) limited
- DB Sam Franklin (shoulder) added to injury report as limited
INJURIES
- RB Jonathon Brooks (groin) was a full participant on Thursday.
- WR Xavier Legette (knee) full
- G Damien Lewis (knee) limited
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamtring) downgraded to limited
- LB Bobby Okereke (foot) DNP
- CB Mike Jackson (groin) full
INJURIES
- WR Andrei Iosivas was desginated to return from injured reserve.
- G Brian Parker II was designated to return from IR.
- CB Jalen Davis was designated to return from IR.
INJURIES
- QB Jared Goff (chest) was upgraded to a full participant at Thursday's practice.
- RB Sione Vaki (ankle) DNP
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) limited
- C Cade Mays (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Munich.
- CB D.J. Reed (hip) was ruled out for Sunday.
- S Brian Branch (hip) upgraded to full
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) was ruled out for Sunday.
INJURIES
- TE Mo Alie-Cox (groin) did not practice on Thursday.
- OT Jalen Travis (knee) DNP
- DE Arden Key was designated to return from injured reserve. Key practiced in full.
- DT Jerry Tillery (calf) downgraded to DNP
- LB Jaylon Carlies (neck) DNP
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) DNP
- S A.J. Haulcy (ankle) upgraded to full
- LS Luke Rhodes (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited at Thursday's practice.
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) DNP
- WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) upgraded to limited
- G Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle) limited
- C Robert Hainsey (concussion) limted
- DE BJ Green II (elbow) designated to return from injured reserve.
- DE Travon Walker (rib) upgraded to limited
- LB Branson Combs (shoulder) limited
- S Antonio Johnson (ankle) limited
SIGNINGS
- CB Alijah Huzzie (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee/right elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
- RB Jaydn Ott (hamstring) added to injury report as limited
- WR Rashee Rice (knee) full
- WR Xavier Worthy (hamstring) full
- OL Jaylon Moore (ankle) DNP
- DL Peter Woods (neck) DNP
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) limited
INJURIES
- WR Chris Bell (knee) did not practice on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday.
- WR Jared Wayne (quad) added to injury report as limited
- TE Will Kacmarek (quad/knee) upgraded to limited
- C Aaron Brewer (concussion) DNP
- Edge Malik Herring (neck) limited
- CB Darrell Baker Jr. (knee) limted
- LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) limited
SIGNINGS
- WR Odell Beckham (practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kirk Cousins will wear No. 8 for the Vikings (the number he wore from 2018 to 2023 in Minnesota).
INJURIES
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) limited
- FB Reggie Gilliam (knee; injured reserve) limited
- TE Hunter Henry (foot) limited
- OT Morgan Moses (foot) limited
- OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol) upgraded to limited
- OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring) limited
- TE Cameron Latu (back) upgraded to limited
- CB Charles Woods (hamstring) limited
- S Kevin Byard (chest) limited
- S Brenden Schooler (hamstring) upgraded to limited
INJURIES
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
- WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) limited
- DL Harrison Phillips (ankle) DNP
- Edge Joseph Ossai (ankle) limited
- LB Trevin Wallace (groin) DNP
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (illness) added to injury report as DNP
- CB Nahshon Wright (back) limited
INJURIES
- RB CJ Donaldson (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday.
- RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) limited
- RB Alvin Kamara (NIR-rest/back) upgraded to full
- TE Noah Fant (back) upgraded to full
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) limited
- G David Edwards (knee) limited
- C Erik McCoy (biceps) DNP
- DT Christen Miller (knee) downgraded to DNP
- CB Martin Emerson (shin) limited
- CB Quincy Riley (knee) added to injury report as limited
INJURIES
- DT Derrick Harmon (foot; injured reserve) was limited at Thursday's practice.
- S DeShon Elliott (ankle) upgraded to full
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) was upgraded to limited on Thursday.
- WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) DNP
- G Peter Skoronski (hamstring) DNP
- LB Cody Barton (concussion) DNP
- LB Anthony Hill Jr. (neck) DNP
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) downgraded to limited