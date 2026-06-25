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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

Published: Jun 25, 2026 at 02:15 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS

  • Dave Pasch stepped down as the Cardinals' radio play-by-play commentator after 24 years, the team announced.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

shield

DRAFT NEWS

  • The NFL announced the 2027 draft in Washington, D.C., will be held from April 29 to May 1.

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