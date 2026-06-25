NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

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OTHER NEWS
- Dave Pasch stepped down as the Cardinals' radio play-by-play commentator after 24 years, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- TE Brenton Strange's contract extension was officially announced by the team.
SIGNINGS
- DB Ahmari Harvey signed a one-year deal.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE KJ Henry
DRAFT NEWS
- The NFL announced the 2027 draft in Washington, D.C., will be held from April 29 to May 1.