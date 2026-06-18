NFL news roundup: Cowboys placing OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

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INJURIES
- OL Matt Hennessy is being placed on season-ending injured reserve, ESPN reported Thursday. Hennessy, 28, recently underwent neck surgery. The seventh-year offensive lineman joined Dallas in March after spending the 2025 season in San Francisco. Over six years in the NFL, Hennessy has started 24 of 64 games played for the Falcons and 49ers.
SIGNINGS
- WR Denzel Mims, per ESPN
- CB Ameer Speed, per ESPN
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Romello Brinson, per ESPN
- DB Corey Ballentine, per ESPN
SIGNINGS
- OL Reid Holskey is signing a one-year deal with Denver, ESPN reported Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- DE Cameron Jordan's one-year deal with New Orleans has a base value of $7.5 million and is worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Jordan's contract includes a $6.15 million signing bonus, a $1.35 million base and $3.5 million in sack incentives.
OTHER NEWS
- The Saints announced that RB Mark Ingram and OT Terron Armstead will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season. Ingram spent the first 10 seasons of his career in New Orleans, recording 6,500 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns en route to two Pro Bowl selections. Armstead played nine seasons for the Saints, starting 93 games and earning three Pro Bowl spots.
MINICAMP NEWS
- The Jets canceled their final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.