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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Cowboys placing OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

Published: Jun 18, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

  • OL Matt Hennessy is being placed on season-ending injured reserve, ESPN reported Thursday. Hennessy, 28, recently underwent neck surgery. The seventh-year offensive lineman joined Dallas in March after spending the 2025 season in San Francisco. Over six years in the NFL, Hennessy has started 24 of 64 games played for the Falcons and 49ers.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • DE Cameron Jordan's one-year deal with New Orleans has a base value of $7.5 million and is worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Jordan's contract includes a $6.15 million signing bonus, a $1.35 million base and $3.5 million in sack incentives.


OTHER NEWS

  • The Saints announced that RB Mark Ingram and OT Terron Armstead will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season. Ingram spent the first 10 seasons of his career in New Orleans, recording 6,500 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns en route to two Pro Bowl selections. Armstead played nine seasons for the Saints, starting 93 games and earning three Pro Bowl spots.
New York Jets
New York Jets

MINICAMP NEWS

  • The Jets canceled their final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

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