NFL news roundup: Washington to retire Riggins' No. 44; Brissett works out with Cards WRs amid dispute

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- QB Jacoby Brissett posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Thursday of himself working out with Cardinals teammates in South Florida amid his contract dispute with the team. Brissett was alongside pass catchers Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Simi Fehoko and fellow QB Kedon Slovis. Brissett captioned the picture, "Great week w/ the guys!" The veteran QB reported for mandatory minicamp in June but skipped voluntary workouts as he seeks a pay increase. Brissett, Arizona's presumptive QB1, is set to make $5.44 million in 2026.
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- John Riggins will have his No. 44 retired during Washington's Week 9 game against the Rams. Riggins, a Pro Football Hall of Fame ball-carrier, led Washington to a victory in Super Bowl XVII, earning MVP honors after rushing for 166 yards and a game-winning 43-yard score on 38 carries against Miami. Riggins played nine of his 15 NFL seasons in D.C., totaling 8,400 yards from scrimmage and 85 touchdowns on 2,109 touches for Washington. Riggins, 76, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992. He is just the seventh player in Washington franchise history to have his number retired.