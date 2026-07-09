 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Washington to retire Riggins' No. 44; Brissett works out with Cards WRs amid dispute

Published: Jul 09, 2026 at 12:19 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

OTHER NEWS

  • John Riggins will have his No. 44 retired during Washington's Week 9 game against the Rams. Riggins, a Pro Football Hall of Fame ball-carrier, led Washington to a victory in Super Bowl XVII, earning MVP honors after rushing for 166 yards and a game-winning 43-yard score on 38 carries against Miami. Riggins played nine of his 15 NFL seasons in D.C., totaling 8,400 yards from scrimmage and 85 touchdowns on 2,109 touches for Washington. Riggins, 76, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992. He is just the seventh player in Washington franchise history to have his number retired.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into ring of honor during 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: 49ers ink DT Gracen Halton to rookie deal; ex-Panthers GM leaves Commanders

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Commanders to sign CB Rasul Douglas to one-year deal; CB Terrion Arnold clears waivers following Lions release

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans waive DE Xavier Thomas, CB Ajani Carter from injured reserve

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars announce promotions for coaches Shane Waldron, Heath Farwell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens announce Kyle Youmans will be new play-by play announcer

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys sign DE Charles Snowden; Broncos ink third-round DT Tyler Onyedim

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Raiders sign third-round DE Keyron Crawford to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.