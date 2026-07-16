NFL news roundup: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) 'pointed in the right direction' in recovery

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INJURIES
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) is "pointed in the right direction" in his recovery, general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday in a 105.7 The Fan interview, per the team site. DeCosta added the team will have more to share regarding Madubuike's injury in the "next two weeks." Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign, underwent surgery in April that doctors believe will allow him to resume playing in 2026.
RETIREMENTS
- DE Pat O'Connor announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after nine years. "If you had told my younger self that I’d play this long, spend my entire career with just two teams, get drafted, and win a Super Bowl, he would have called you crazy," O'Connor wrote on Instagram. "But here we are." The defensive lineman spent seven of his nine seasons with the Buccaneers with whom he won a Super Bowl during the 2020 season. O'Connor played the last two years for the Lions, who drafted him in the 2017 seventh round out of Eastern Michigan. He started three games for Detroit Las season and leaves the NFL with three starts in 88 games played, 52 career tackles, six QB hits and 2.5 sacks.
SIGNINGS
- G Febechi Nwaiwu (Round 4, No. 106 overall) signed his four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract, ESPN reported.
SIGNINGS
- RB Alvin Kamara's reworked deal to remain with New Orleans includes a base salary of $6 million for the 2026 season with a chance to make $8.5 million through incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.