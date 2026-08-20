NFL news roundup: Commanders DT Newton to miss 'significant' time after pec surgery
Published:
Updated:
Loading...
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
PRESEASON NEWS
- HC Zac Taylor told reporters that he expects to sit Bengals starters for Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
INJURIES
- RB Rachaad White (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Lions, but his injury is expected to be a short-term issue, per coach Dan Quinn.
- C Nick Allegretti is dealing with calf tightness and won't play Saturday, Quinn said.
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton underwent surgery to repair a torn pec, Quinn confirmed. Newton will miss a "significant" amount of time. Newton, a 2024 second-round pick, is entering his third season in D.C. He has started 13 of 33 games played for Washington, totaling seven sacks.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Quinn told reporters that "a good amount" of starters will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. the Lions. QB Jayden Daniels' availability is TBD depending on who else is playing, per Quinn.