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NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Commanders DT Newton to miss 'significant' time after pec surgery

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Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • QB Tyson Bagent is week to week with a hamstring injury, coach Ben Johnson said.
Cincinnati Bengals

PRESEASON NEWS

  • HC Zac Taylor told reporters that he expects to sit Bengals starters for Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • RB Rachaad White (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Lions, but his injury is expected to be a short-term issue, per coach Dan Quinn.
  • C Nick Allegretti is dealing with calf tightness and won't play Saturday, Quinn said.
  • DT Jer'Zhan Newton underwent surgery to repair a torn pec, Quinn confirmed. Newton will miss a "significant" amount of time. Newton, a 2024 second-round pick, is entering his third season in D.C. He has started 13 of 33 games played for Washington, totaling seven sacks.

PRESEASON NEWS

  • Quinn told reporters that "a good amount" of starters will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. the Lions. QB Jayden Daniels' availability is TBD depending on who else is playing, per Quinn.