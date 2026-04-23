NFL news roundup: Ravens exercising fifth-year option on WR Zay Flowers

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SIGNINGS
- The Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option WR Zay Flowers, a 2023 first round pick, per ESPN.
OTHER NEWS
- The Chiefs announced Thursday that former LB Derrick Johnson will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season. “Derrick is one of the all-time greats, and he was a cornerstone of our franchise for more than a decade," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "He represents everything we value in a Kansas City Chiefs player – consistency, toughness, leadership, and a deep commitment to his teammates and to our community." Following a 13-season tenure in Kansas City, Johnson stands as the franchise's all-time leader in tackles. “I am so grateful and honored to be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor,” Johnson said in a statement. “I played 13 years in Arrowhead and always dreamed of one day having my name at the top of the stadium alongside of other legends."