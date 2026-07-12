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NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 12

Published: Jul 12, 2026 at 02:39 PM
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San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

RETIREMENT

  • WR Trent Taylor announced he is retiring following a career in which he played 80 games for the 49ers, Bengals and Bears. Taylor saw action in four seasons with San Francisco, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Taylor was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers in June of last year and missed all of the 2025 season. He finished his career with 88 receptions for 845 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing 1,051 punt return yards.

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