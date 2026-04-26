NFL news roundup: Saints signing LB Anfernee Jennings; OT Donovan Smith announces retirement

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SIGNINGS
- RB CJ Donaldson was one of 10 undrafted free agents to agree to terms with New Orleans.
- LB Anfernee Jennings is signing with the Saints, per ESPN.
RETIREMENTS
- OT Donovan Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement from the NFL. Smith played nine NFL seasons, eight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Lombardi Trophy with each franchise.