NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 31
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FINES
- S Xavier McKinney was fined $25,000 for his postgame criticism of officials following Green Bay's loss to the Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- DT Daron Payne suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot during Friday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.