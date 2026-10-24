NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Lions activate safety Brian Branch; Texans WR Tank Dell comes off PUP list

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SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) was placed on injured reserve.
  • CB A.J. Terrell (groin) was activated from IR and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • DT Maliek Collins agreed to terms with Cleveland on a two-year, $30 million extension with $23 million in total guarantees, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

INJURIES

  • RB Dylan Sampson (knee) was activated from injured reserve. Sampson has no injury status for Sunday's game against the Titans.
  • G Teven Jenkins (back) was placed on IR.
  • S Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Sunday.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

OTHER NEWS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • C Cade Mays (wrist) was activated from injured reserve and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
  • Brian Branch (Achilles) was activated off the physically unable to perform list and has no injury designation for Sunday's game.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • DT Jordon Riley was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

OTHER NEWS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • WR Tank Dell (tank) was activated from the physically unable to perform list and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • LB CJ Allen (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) had his questionable designation removed for Sunday's game.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

  • RB Jaydn Ott (from practice squad)
  • LB Cooper McDonald was activated from injured reserve and is no longer listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

INJURIES

OTHER NEWS

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed will travel to Seattle separately and meet the team there due to personal reasons. Sneed (knee) remains questionable to play Sunday.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • S Kyle Louis was activated from injured reserve.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • RB Jordan Mason (thumb) was activated from injured reserve and won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

  • RB DeeJay Dallas was released, signed to the practice squad and then elevated for Sunday's game.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • LB Dorian Mausi will not be activated from injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS