NFL news roundup: Lions activate safety Brian Branch; Texans WR Tank Dell comes off PUP list
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SIGNINGS
- RB Evan Hull (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) was placed on injured reserve.
- CB A.J. Terrell (groin) was activated from IR and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Khalil Herbert
- LB Brian Asamoah
SIGNINGS
- G Kyle Hergel (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson's place for a third straight game.
- LB Tavius Robinson was placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Adisa Isaac
INJURIES
- LB Thomas Incoom (calf) was placed on injured reserve.
- LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring) was activated from IR.
SIGNINGS
- DT Maliek Collins agreed to terms with Cleveland on a two-year, $30 million extension with $23 million in total guarantees, NFL Network and ESPN reported.
INJURIES
- RB Dylan Sampson (knee) was activated from injured reserve. Sampson has no injury status for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- G Teven Jenkins (back) was placed on IR.
- S Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol and has no injury status for Sunday.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Sam Kamara
INJURIES
- RB Tyler Badie was placed on injured reserve.
- RB Jonah Coleman (ankle) was activated from IR.
- LB Jonah Elliss was placed on IR.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Jonathon Cooper was activated from his exempt status. Cooper had not counted against the active roster until now after being taken off the Commssioner's Exempt List on Oct. 16.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- C Cade Mays (wrist) was activated from injured reserve and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
- S Brian Branch (Achilles) was activated off the physically unable to perform list and has no injury designation for Sunday's game.
SIGNINGS
- WR Coleman Owen (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- DT Jordon Riley was activated off the physically unable to perform list.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Josh Jacobs was activated from his exempt status. Jacobs, who was on the Commissioner's Exempt List for the team's first six games, is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Arron Mosby
INJURIES
- WR Tank Dell (tank) was activated from the physically unable to perform list and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Kenneth Murray
- CB Bryce Hall
ROSTER CUTS
- P Thomas Morstead (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB CJ Allen (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) had his questionable designation removed for Sunday's game.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Germaine Pratt
- CB Kenneth Harris
SIGNINGS
- RB Jaydn Ott (from practice squad)
- LB Cooper McDonald was activated from injured reserve and is no longer listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
INJURIES
- RB Brashard Smith was placed on IR.
OTHER NEWS
- CB L'Jarius Sneed will travel to Seattle separately and meet the team there due to personal reasons. Sneed (knee) remains questionable to play Sunday.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- S Kyle Louis was activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Natrone Brooks (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Jordan Mason (thumb) was activated from injured reserve and won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB DeeJay Dallas was released, signed to the practice squad and then elevated for Sunday's game.
INJURIES
- TE Theo Johnson (neck) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
- LB Tremaine Edmunds was placed on injured reserve.
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee) was activated from IR.
- S Jevon Holland (concussion) was downgraded to out.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- S Raheem Layne
SIGNINGS
- LB Jaden Keller (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) was placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Brant Banks
- LB Troy Reeder
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable to play Monday against the Cowboys. Barkley was a full participant in practice Saturday after being limited the previous two days.
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out Monday.
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out
- TE Grant Calcaterra (back) questionable
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee) is off the injury report after returning to practice in full Saturday.
- TE Eli Stowers (quad) questionable
- G Landon Dickerson (knee/pectoral) questionable
- LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) questionable
- LB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) questionable
- LB Nolan Smith (concussion) out
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen) out
INJURIES
- S DeShon Elliott was activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Brandon Johnson
- WR Brandon Smith
INJURIES
- WR Christian Kirk was activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
- LB Jalen Graham
INJURIES
- G Anthony Bradford was activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- CB Trevon Diggs
SIGNINGS
- DT Timmy Horne (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Dorian Mausi will not be activated from injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Kalel Mullings
- WR K.J. Osborn