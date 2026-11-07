NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Saints release RB Kendre Miller; Commanders activating DL Jer'Zhan Newton from IR

Published:
Updated:
Loading...
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • S A.J. Haulcy (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • LT Kelvin Banks Jr. is expected to be activated from injured reserve, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

INJURIES

  • LB Joseph Ossai (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
  • CB Nahshon Wright (back) was downgraded to out.
  • S VJ Payne (knee) was downgraded to out.

INJURIES

  • DL Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is being activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.