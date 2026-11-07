NFL news roundup: Saints release RB Kendre Miller; Commanders activating DL Jer'Zhan Newton from IR
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(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol but remains questionable to play Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Todd Monken announced on Friday that Shedeur Sanders will start.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- TE Carsen Ryan was signed to the practice squad and elevated.
- DT Sam Kamara
INJURIES
- S A.J. Haulcy (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Ronnie Rivers (calf) was activated rom injured reserve.
- LB Myles Garrett (knee) was activated from IR.
- CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) was placed on IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kendre Miller was released, per ESPN.
INJURIES
- LT Kelvin Banks Jr. is expected to be activated from injured reserve, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- LB Joseph Ossai (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
- CB Nahshon Wright (back) was downgraded to out.
- S VJ Payne (knee) was downgraded to out.
INJURIES
- DL Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is being activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.