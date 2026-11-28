NFL news roundup: Rams WR Davante Adams won't have practice window opened this week
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SIGNINGS
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Tua Tagovailoa was released, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tagovailoa and Atlanta had agreed to part ways.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Jam Miller
- LB Kam Dewberry
SIGNINGS
- WR Gage Larvadain signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
- TE Nick Vannett signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Jonathon Brooks (groin) is questionable to play Monday against the Buccaneers.
- TE Feleipe Franks (wrist) questionable
- LB Thomas Incoom (calf) questionable
- LB Patrick Jones II (ankle) is out Monday.
- LB Bobby Okereke (foot) out
INJURIES
- TE Colston Loveland is expected to avoid injured reserve after getting a second opinion on his sprained MCL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Bears previously announced Loveland is week to week.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Russ Yeast was waived.
INJURIES
- WR Andrei Iosivas (thumb) was activated from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin was waived.
INJURIES
- RB Raheim Sanders (hip) was activated from injured reserve and doesn't have a game designation for Sunday against the Raiders.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was activated from injured reserve and removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Davon Booth
- CB Kenneth Harris
SIGNINGS
- TE Carter Runyon signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
- DT Chris Williams signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Cody White
INJURIES
- OL Jackson Powers-Johnson was placed on injured reserve.
- DT Tim Keenan III was placed on IR.
- DE Patrick Johnson was activated from IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- WR Brennan Presley was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
- TE Jack Stoll
- OL Wyatt Bowles (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams (hamstring) won't have his practice window opened this week, head coach Sean McVay said.
- TE Davis Allen (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
- TE Tyler Higbee has a chest contusion and the team will see how the week goes in regard to if he can play Thursday against the Chiefs, McVay said.
- OL Steve Avila (hamstring) is expected to return to practice with the hope that he will be able to play Thursday, McVay said.
- OL Bill Murray (Achilles) was placed on IR.
INJURIES
- LB Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve and removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Blake Cashman (back) was added to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Falcons.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- G Henry Byrd
- LB Kenny Dyson
INJURIES
- WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) was activated from IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Eric Gregory
INJURIES
- CB Andru Phillips (neck) is questionable to play Sunday against the Colts.
- S Elijah Campbell (hamstring) was added to the injury report and downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
INJURIES
- DL David Onyemata (abdomen) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
- DT T'Vondre Sweat (knee) was activated from injured reserve and has no game designation for Sunday.
INJURIES
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee/calf) is questionable to play Monday against the Panthers.
- LB SirVocea Dennis (back) questionable
- LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) questionable
- CB Josh Hayes (knee) is out Monday.
- CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) out
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) out
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Tatum Bethune was waived.
INJURIES
- OL Austen Pleasants (knee) was activated from injured reserve and removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
SIGNINGS
- K Matthew Wright was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jason Brownlee (practice squad)
INJURIES
- G Fernando Carmona (ankle) will not be activated from injured reserve and was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS