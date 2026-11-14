NFL news roundup: Colts activate DE Arden Key from IR; Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable
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(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- TE Carsen Ryan (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- FB Michael Burton (calf) was placed on injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- RB Dare Ogunbowale was signed to the practice squad and elevated for Sunday's game against the Browns.
- LB Jake Hummel (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
- OT Braden Smith (illness) was added to the injury report as questionable to play.
- CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) out
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Chad Muma
SIGNINGS
- LB West Weeks (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- TE Mo Alie-Cox was placed on injured reserve.
- TE Will Mallory (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
- DE Arden Key (hamstring) was activated from IR and has no game designation for Sunday.
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither was placed on IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Quez Watkins
- LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
INJURIES
- RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Walker suffered a minor groin strain in Thursday's practice and the team is exercising caution, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
- DT Chris Jones (personal) will travel separately from the team to Atlanta and has no game designation.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Nate Carter
- WR Jacob De Jesus
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) was added to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals.