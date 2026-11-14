NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Colts activate DE Arden Key from IR; Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable

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(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

  • RB Dare Ogunbowale was signed to the practice squad and elevated for Sunday's game against the Browns.
  • LB Jake Hummel (from practice squad)

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox was placed on injured reserve.
  • TE Will Mallory (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
  • DE Arden Key (hamstring) was activated from IR and has no game designation for Sunday.
  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither was placed on IR.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Walker suffered a minor groin strain in Thursday's practice and the team is exercising caution, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
  • DT Chris Jones (personal) will travel separately from the team to Atlanta and has no game designation.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

SIGNINGS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) was added to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals.