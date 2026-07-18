NFL news roundup: Seahawks place NT Deven Eastern on physically unable to perform list

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INJURIES
- WR Makai Lemon, who missed mandatory minicamp with a hamstring injury, said he is "feeling great" and expects to be "100 percent" ready for Philadelphia's training camp.
SIGNINGS
- P Jack Bouwmeester signed a three-year deal.
INJURIES
- TE Khalil Dinkins was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
INJURIES
- DT Deven Eastern was placed on the physically unable to perform list.