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NFL news roundup: Seahawks place NT Deven Eastern on physically unable to perform list

Published: Jul 18, 2026 at 04:32 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

INJURIES

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

INJURIES

  • DT Deven Eastern was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

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