NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- OL Justin Murray (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Cortez Broughton (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR John Brown
- DT Eli Ankou
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ben Johnson, the Lions offensive coordinator, is set for an in-person interview for the Panthers' head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Dennard Wilson, the Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, will interview for the Browns' defensive coordinator opening on Saturday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Texans' head coaching job on Saturday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Aaron Glenn, the Lions defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Saturday.
INJURIES
- OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- OT Blake Brandel activated from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) added to the injury report versus the Vikings. He has no status for the game and is expected to play.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Geno Smith is expected to return with the team for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.