NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

Published: Jan 14, 2023 at 01:36 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ben Johnson, the Lions offensive coordinator, is set for an in-person interview for the Panthers' head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Dennard Wilson, the Eagles defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, will interview for the Browns' defensive coordinator opening on Saturday.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Texans' head coaching job on Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Aaron Glenn, the Lions defensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Saturday.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-8-0

INJURIES

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-4-0

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

INJURIES

  • WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) added to the injury report versus the Vikings. He has no status for the game and is expected to play.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 9-8-0

OTHER NEWS

