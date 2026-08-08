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NFL news roundup: Ravens WR Zay Flowers considered day to day with quad contusion

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Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Flowers is considered day to day with a quad contusion, head coach Jesse Minter said.
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Luther Burden III exited Saturday's practice with an apparent lower body injury, per local reporters.
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Jamari Thrash reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • LB Jaishawn Barham (groin) isn't practicing Saturday but it isn't considered serious, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • DB De’Shawn Rucker reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders

OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Rams

ROSTER CUTS

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Ty Simpson will "definitely" play in the Rams' first preseason game against the Chiefs, said head coach Sean McVay, who added he hasn't decided if quarterback Stetson Bennett will yet.
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • DB Omar Brown reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • DL Brien Taylor
  • LB Deion Jones' signing was officially announced.
  • LB Malakai Williams

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • DT KeeShawn Silver reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

New York Jets

INJURIES

  • LB David Bailey should be "fine" after injuring his ankle in Saturday's practice, head coach Aaron Glenn said. Glenn added that Bailey will likely be day to day.
  • S VJ Payne will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a bone bruise, Glenn said.
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • OL Brett Toth has a concussion, per local reporters.
  • DE Nick Bosa missed Saturday's practice due to "soreness" but the team has no concerns, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.
  • LB Luke Gifford is dealing with a hamstring injury, per local reporters.
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • LB Joseph Vaughn reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
Tennessee Titans

TRYOUTS

Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps, will likely need surgery and is expected to miss at least a significant portion of the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Saturday.

RETIREMENTS

  • DT DJ Davidson was placed on the reserve/retirement list.