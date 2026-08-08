NFL news roundup: Ravens WR Zay Flowers considered day to day with quad contusion
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SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Zay Flowers is considered day to day with a quad contusion, head coach Jesse Minter said.
SIGNINGS
- DB Brandon Hill
- DB William Wright
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Kenechukwu Eziomume was waived with an injury designation.
- DB Gervarrius Owens was waived with an injury designation.
INJURIES
- WR Luther Burden III exited Saturday's practice with an apparent lower body injury, per local reporters.
INJURIES
- WR Jamari Thrash reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Dominic Richardson was waived.
- DE Charles Snowden was waived from IR with an injury settlement.
INJURIES
- LB Jaishawn Barham (groin) isn't practicing Saturday but it isn't considered serious, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
SIGNINGS
- WR Kyre Duplessis
- WR Kyrese Rowan
- DB Ricardo Hallman
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Sam Webb
INJURIES
- DE Matt Henningsen was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- DB De’Shawn Rucker reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OL Garrett DiGiorgio was placed on injured reserve.
- LB Jared Bartlettwas placed on IR.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kirk Cousins and DE Maxx Crosby were held out of practice Saturday for fighting during Friday's session, head coach Klint Kubiak said.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Drey Norwood was waived with an injury designation.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Ty Simpson will "definitely" play in the Rams' first preseason game against the Chiefs, said head coach Sean McVay, who added he hasn't decided if quarterback Stetson Bennett will yet.
SIGNINGS
- DL Brien Taylor
- LB Deion Jones' signing was officially announced.
- LB Malakai Williams
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Zxavian Harris was waived.
INJURIES
- DT KeeShawn Silver reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
INJURIES
- LB David Bailey should be "fine" after injuring his ankle in Saturday's practice, head coach Aaron Glenn said. Glenn added that Bailey will likely be day to day.
- S VJ Payne will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a bone bruise, Glenn said.
INJURIES
- OL Brett Toth has a concussion, per local reporters.
- DE Nick Bosa missed Saturday's practice due to "soreness" but the team has no concerns, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.
- LB Luke Gifford is dealing with a hamstring injury, per local reporters.
SIGNINGS
- RB Justin Jones
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Power Echols was waived.
INJURIES
- LB Joseph Vaughn reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps, will likely need surgery and is expected to miss at least a significant portion of the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Saturday.
RETIREMENTS
- DT DJ Davidson was placed on the reserve/retirement list.