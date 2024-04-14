NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, April 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- WR Deonte Harty signed with the Ravens, the team announced Sunday.
VISITS
- DE Gabriel Murphy of UCLA will visit with the Vikings on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- QB J.J. McCarthy of Michigan will have dinner with the Patriots Sunday night and the team will host him on a visit Monday in Foxborough, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.