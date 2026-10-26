NFL news roundup: Niners RB Christian McCaffrey has mild hamstring strain
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ROSTER CUTS
- DB Wydett Williams Jr. was waived.
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Brooks announced on social media that he will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.
- TE Tip Reiman remains sidelined because his ankle hasn't been responding to treatment as the team hoped, head coach Mike LaFleur said.
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is "working his butt off" to return, coach Jesse Minter said. Minter said he expects Jackson will "be in a decent spot" ahead of Week 8, but Baltimore will know more on Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- DB Rayshawn Jenkins (practice squad)
SUSPENSIONS
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was suspended for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Raiders player in Buffalo's Week 6 win, was officially placed on the reserve/suspended list following the team's bye and will miss the Bills' Week 8 game against the Ravens.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (knee) was estimated as a full practice participant after Monday's walkthrough.
- WR Jalen Coker (shoulder) was estimated as a limited participant.
- G Damien Lewis (knee) was estimated as a non-participant.
- OT Taylor Moton was placed on injured reserve. Moton suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and will undergo season-ending surgery on his ankle, though the fibula will not require a procedure.
- DT Bobby Brown III (hand) DNP
- LB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) DNP
- CB Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- LB Nick Hampton was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.
INJURIES
- QB Dillon Gabriel (back) was activated from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DT Maliek Collins offiically signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Carsen Ryan
INJURIES
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) was estimated as a non-participant after Monday's walkthrough.
- G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) was estimated as limited.
- G Travis Glover (knee) DNP
- C Sean Rhyan is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Detroit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays were negative on Rhyan's ankle and he will undergo an MRI on Monday. Rhyan was estimated as a non-participant after Monday's walkthrough.
- OL Jacob Monk was placed on injured reserve.
- DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) DNP
- LB Zaire Franklin is dealing with a hairline fracture in his leg, Rapoport reported. Franklin missed Sunday's game after getting kicked in the shin in practice. Green Bay believes Franklin will miss minimal time, per Rapoport. Franklin was estimated as a non-participant after Monday's walkthrough.
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) was estimated as a full participant.
SIGNINGS
- OL Mekhi Becton was signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad.
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- Head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters that Kirk Cousins will remain the team's starting quarterback for their Week 8 game against the Jets, adding that No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is "going to play at some point." The Raiders have lost four consecutive games following a 3-0 start to the season.
INJURIES
- WR Jack Bech (forearm) was designated to return to practice from injured reserve.
INJUIRES
- RB Aaron Jones is considered day to day with a knee injury, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jose Ramirez (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Jacob Rizy (practice squad)
- P Bryce Baringer released from injured reserve
INJURIES
- RB Cam Skattebo is expected to be OK after intimating Sunday that he may have suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over Houston, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, left Monday night's game with a back injury. Following the game, head coach Nick Sirianni said Barkley was on a pitch count.
- WR Britain Covey (knee) was ruled out in the first half against the Cowboys on Monday night.
- TE Grant Calcaterra (back) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.
- TE Eli Stowers (quad) was activated from IR.
- G Landon Dickerson (knee) was activated from IR.
- CB Jakorian Bennett (knee) downgraded to out for Monday.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild hamstring strain in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, head coach Kyle Shanahan said. Shanahan said the team is "pretty optimistic" McCaffrey will be fine coming out of San Francisco's upcoming bye.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Montorie Foster Jr was waived.
INJURIES
- RB Jadarian Price's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve will be opened this week, coach Mike Macdonald said Monday on Seattle Sports radio. Price (chest) has been on IR since Oct. 3.
- WR Rashid Shaheed (knee): Macdonald said early returns on Shaheed's knee injury were positive after the WR left Sunday's win over Kansas City.
- LT Charles Cross suffered a high ankle sprain against Kansas City, an MRI revealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Seattle hopes Cross misses just 1-2 weeks, but his availability will depends on how his rehab goes.
INJURIES
- QB Marcus Mariota (knee) will return to practice this week, coach Dan Quinn said.
- DE Charles Omenihu (groin) will return to practice this week, per Quinn.