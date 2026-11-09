NFL news roundup: J.J. McCarthy expected to play Week 10; Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson
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INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (concussion) is expected to start Sunday against Houston, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Watson was inactive in Week 9 despite clearing concussion protocol. Shedeur Sanders got the start in the loss to New Orleans.
TRADES
- S Jessie Bates was acquired from Atlanta for two draft picks.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Jaguars' Week 11 game at the Giants on Nov. 22 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET start on CBS. The game originally was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
INJURIES
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is undergoing imaging, coach Mike Vrabel said.
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee): Vrabel said the team plans for Brown to travel to Germany for next Sunday's game, but no decision has been made yet. Brown has missed the last two games.
- OL Ben Brown won't travel to Germany for New England's Week 10 game, per Vrabel.
INJURIES
- QB J.J. McCarthy is "doing well" after suffering a hip injury in Sunday's win over Philadelphia and is expected to play Thursday against the Commanders, coach John Harbaugh said Monday, McCarthy is dealing with a hip pointer, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
- RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be full go for Thursday night's game, per Harbaugh. Skattebo did not play in Week 9.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Giants' Week 11 game vs. the Jaguars on Nov. 22 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET start on CBS. The game originally was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Eagles' Week 11 game vs. the Steelers on Nov. 22 has been moved to a 1 p.m. ET start on CBS. The game originally was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Steelers' Week 11 game at the Eagles on Nov. 22 has been moved to a 1 p.m. ET start on CBS. The game originally was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
INJURIES
- QB Sam Darnold (quad/rib) won't play in Seattle's Week 10 game at Las Vegas, coach Mike Macdonald said.
- QB Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) had a "good exam" and is expected to start in place of Darnold next Sunday, per Macdonald.