NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

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SIGNINGS
- TE Kyle Pitts' three-year extension was officially announced by the team.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Browns hired Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor and promoted Chris Cooper to senior vice president of football administration, the team announced Monday. Grigson, most recently the Vikings assistant general manager in 2025, previously served as Cleveland's senior football advisor from 2020-21 and senior personnel executive in 2017. Cooper, entering his 13th season with the organization, spent the past seven years as vice president of football administration.
RETIREMENTS
- DB C.J. Goodwin, who entered then NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, announced his retirement. Goodwin played the past eight seasons with the Cowboys.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Terrion Arnold was released following his recent arrest on eight felony charges.