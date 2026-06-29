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NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

Published: Jun 29, 2026 at 02:15 PM Updated: Jun 29, 2026 at 05:06 PM
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Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • The Browns hired Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor and promoted Chris Cooper to senior vice president of football administration, the team announced Monday. Grigson, most recently the Vikings assistant general manager in 2025, previously served as Cleveland's senior football advisor from 2020-21 and senior personnel executive in 2017. Cooper, entering his 13th season with the organization, spent the past seven years as vice president of football administration.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

RETIREMENTS

  • DB C.J. Goodwin, who entered then NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, announced his retirement. Goodwin played the past eight seasons with the Cowboys.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS

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