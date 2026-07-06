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NFL news roundup: Commanders to sign CB Rasul Douglas to one-year deal; CB Terrion Arnold clears waivers following Lions release

Published: Jul 06, 2026 at 11:48 AM Updated: Jul 06, 2026 at 08:23 PM
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Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS

  • CB Terrion Arnold cleared waivers unclaimed on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Arnold is expected to visit with NFL teams that have shown interest in adding him, ESPN reported. Arnold was released by Detroit after he was arrested on eight felony charges.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

ROSTER CUTS

nflpa

OTHER NEWS

  • The NFL Players Association announced on Monday that former NFL safety, pediatric surgeon and Rhodes Scholar Dr. Myron Rolle has joined the union in a strategic roles "focused on player health, brain cognition and preventive care across the lifecycle."


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DE Romello Height (Round 3, No. 70 overall) signed his rookie deal, the team announced. It's a four-year, $7.29 million deal, per ESPN.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

ROSTER CUTS

  • DE C.J. Ravenell, who played in 15 games last season, was waived off injured reserve Monday.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

  • CB Rasul Douglas plans to sign a one-year deal with Washington worth up to $3.8 million, ESPN reported Monday. Douglas, 30, started 13 of 15 games played for Miami in 2025, tallying 62 tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions and a sack. The 10th-year CB has recorded 21 picks and 92 passes defensed over 135 career games since being drafted by the Eagles in 2017.

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