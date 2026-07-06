NFL news roundup: Commanders to sign CB Rasul Douglas to one-year deal; CB Terrion Arnold clears waivers following Lions release

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ROSTER CUTS
- CB Terrion Arnold cleared waivers unclaimed on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Arnold is expected to visit with NFL teams that have shown interest in adding him, ESPN reported. Arnold was released by Detroit after he was arrested on eight felony charges.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Xavier Thomas cleared waivers
- DB Ajani Carter cleared waivers
OTHER NEWS
- The NFL Players Association announced on Monday that former NFL safety, pediatric surgeon and Rhodes Scholar Dr. Myron Rolle has joined the union in a strategic roles "focused on player health, brain cognition and preventive care across the lifecycle."
SIGNINGS
- DE Romello Height (Round 3, No. 70 overall) signed his rookie deal, the team announced. It's a four-year, $7.29 million deal, per ESPN.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE C.J. Ravenell, who played in 15 games last season, was waived off injured reserve Monday.
SIGNINGS
- CB Rasul Douglas plans to sign a one-year deal with Washington worth up to $3.8 million, ESPN reported Monday. Douglas, 30, started 13 of 15 games played for Miami in 2025, tallying 62 tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions and a sack. The 10th-year CB has recorded 21 picks and 92 passes defensed over 135 career games since being drafted by the Eagles in 2017.