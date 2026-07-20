NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- DT Devonte Wyatt agreed to terms on a three-year, $57 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wyatt's extension includes a $20 million signing bonus, Rapoport added.
SIGNINGS
- DT Isaiah Iton
INJURIES
- RB Kenny McIntosh (torn ACL) was placed on the physically unable to perform list. All players placed on PUP are eligible to return at any time during training camp.
- CB Tyrone Broden was placed on the PUP list.
- S Nick Emmanwori was placed on the PUP list. Emmanwori injured his ankle ahead of last season's Super Bowl, but played in the game. He has been on the field for offseason workouts in the spring and summer, per the team.