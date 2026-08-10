NFL news roundup: Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil to undergo surgery on torn triceps; Pats extend Hunter Henry
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Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs shares his thoughts about joining quarterback Jayden Daniels and his expectations for the upcoming season.
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INJURIES
- WR Luther Burden III is expected to miss the preseason after suffering a strained groin on Sunday but the team believes he should be back for Week 1 against the Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- DE Clelin Ferrell will miss multiple weeks, per head coach Jeff Hafley.
- CB JuJu Brents is unlikely to practice this week, per Hafley.
- K Zane Gonzalez is considered week to week, per Hafley.
SIGNINGS
- TE Hunter Henry agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that is worth up to $20 million with New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
VISITS
- CB Terrion Arnold will meet with New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The Lions released Arnold in June following an arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida.
INJURIES
- LT Laremy Tunsil will undergo surgery on a torn triceps, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed. Brandon Coleman will take over LT duties with Tunsil out, Quinn added.