NFL news roundup: Bears' Cole Kmet goes on injured reserve after season-ending injury
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- READ: Week 7 injury report
SIGNINGS
- TE Shawn Bowman (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos.
- RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is out Sunday.
- DL Walter Nolen (ankle) out
- DL Darius Robinson (back) questionable
- CB Max Melton (knee) questionable
- S Budda Baker (groin/illness) questionable
- S Andrew Wingard (knee) out
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) is out Sunday against the 49ers.
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) is questionable to play.
- OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) out
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) questionable
- DE Za'Darius Smith (neck) questionable
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) out
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) out
- CB A.J. Terrell (groin) questionable
- CB Avieon Terrell (back) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals. Jackson, who was limited in practice all week after missing the past two games, told reporters he is "heading in the right direction."
- DT Broderick Washington (ankle) questionable
- LB Tavius Robinson (pectoral) will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Jesse Minter said.
- CB T.J. Tampa (knee) is doubtful to play.
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) is out Sunday.
FINES
- DB Sam Franklin's one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct was reduced to a $14,926 fine, the NFL announced.
INJURIES
- OT Monroe Freeling (knee; full) is questionable to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.
- OLB Thomas Incoom (calf; DNP) out
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring; DNP) out
- LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring; full) questionable
INJURIES
- TE Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Chicago's win over the Patriots, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed. The Bears placed Kmet on injured reserve.
SUSPENSIONS
- DE Montez Sweat's was activated from the reserve/suspended list.
INJURIES
- RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) has no designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- RB Dylan Sampson (knee) is questionable to play Sunday.
- G Teven Jenkins (back) is out Sunday.
- DT Mike Hall (ankle) out
- LB Quincy Williams (neck) questionable
- CB Denzel Ward (hand) was added to the injury report on Friday and is questionable to play.
- S Grant Delpit (concussion/shoulder) questionable
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shoulder) practiced in full Friday after being limited Thursday.
- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) did not practice.
- OT Tyler Guyton (calf) full
- OT Broderick Jones (wrist) was limited in practice.
- OT Drew Shelton (hamstring) DNP
- LB Marist Liufau (forearm) full
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) full
- LB Dee Winters (calf) DNP
- CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) full
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) full
- S P.J. Locke (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve and had his 21-day practice window activated. Locke was limited in his first practice back.
INJURIES
- RB Tyler Badie (thumb) is out Sunday against the Cardinals.
- RB Jonah Coleman (ankle) is questionable to play.
- LB Jonah Elliss (ankle) out
- CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) questionable
- S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) out
INJURIES
- C Cade Mays (wrist) is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.
- DB Brian Branch (Achilles) questionable
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs is on track to play Sunday against the Lions as long as he keeps trending in the right direction, head coach Matt LaFleur said. Jacobs spent the past six weeks on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
- WR Bo Melton (back) is questionable to play.
- G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) questionable
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) is out Sunday.
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) questionable
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (groin) is out Sunday against the Giants.
- WR Tank Dell (knee) is questionable to play.
- OT Blake Fisher (thumb) out
- S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) out
- S Jalen Pitre (shoulder) out
INJURIES
- WR Anthony Gould (concussion) is out Sunday against the Vikings.
- TE Tyler Warren (groin) out
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) out
- P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot) is questionable to play.
INJURIES
- LT Anton Harrison was revealed during his knee surgery Thursday to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Harrison will miss the rest of the season.
SIGNINGS
- RB Nate Carter (practice squad)
- WR Andrew Armstrong (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
- OL Jaylon Moore (concussion) out
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) is questionable to play.
INJURIES
- RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Rams.
- WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) is out Sunday and will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend, Kubiak said.
INJURIES
- WR Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders. Nacua, who left practice early Thursday, did not participate Friday.
- LB Myles Garrett could possibly have his 21-day practice window opened next week, head coach Sean McVay said.
- LB Nate Landman (concussion) is out Sunday.
- CB Trent McDuffie (groin) questionable
INJURIES
- LB Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Jets.
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (illness) is questionable to play.
- CB Reese Taylor (quad) is out Sunday.
- S Kyle Louis (knee) questionable
SIGNINGS
- OLB Jihad Ward (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB DeeJay Dallas (practice squad)
- OT Tristan Leigh (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Jordan Mason (finger) will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Colts but it's looking positive, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
INJURIES
- RB Alvin Kamara (back; limited) has no injury designation and will play against Pittsburgh.
- G Cesar Ruiz (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant and is questionable to play Sunday.
- DT Nathan Shepherd (illness) did not practice Friday and is questionable vs. the Steelers.
- K Daniel Carlson (NIR-personal) returned to practice as a full participant and has no injury designation.
INJURIES
- TE Theo Johnson (neck) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Texans.
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) is questionable to play.
- LB Tremaine Edmunds is out for the season with a torn muscle in his chest, ESPN reported.
- LB Chauncey Golston (neck), who went on injured reserve earlier in October, will miss the rest of the season, per ESPN.
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee) questionable
- CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) out
- S Jevon Holland (concussion) questionable
- S Tyler Nubin (neck) questionable
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad) is questionable to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
- WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) has no designation and will play Sunday.
- OL Dylan Parham (knee) questionable
- LB Joseph Ossai (ankle) out
- LB Kiko Mauigoa (leg) out
ROSTER CUTS
- TE E.J. Jenkins
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was limited in Friday's practice
- WR DeVonta Smith(hamstring) did not practice.
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) DNP
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee) DNP
- OT Fred Johnson (illness) liited
- G Landon Dickerson (knee/pectoral) limited
- G Willie Lampkin (illness) limited
- G Tyler Steen (shoulder) limited
- C Drew Kendall (knee) was a full participant in practice.
- DT Moro Ojomo (abdomen) limited
- LB A.J. Epenesa (back) full
- LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle) DNP
- LB Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) limited
- LB Nolan Smith (concussion) DNP
- DB Michael Carter II (abdomen) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Rico Dowdle (knee; limited) is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints.
- LB Alex Highsmith (groin) upgraded to full
- LB T.J. Watt (calf) upgraded to full
- CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist) upgraded to full
- S DeShon Elliott (knee) questionable
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- WR Christian Kirk (calf) is questionable to play.
- WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out
- DE Nick Bosa (calf) out
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) questionable
- S Siran Neal (knee) questionable
- S Marques Sigle (ankle) out
SIGNINGS
- WR Irvin Charles (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Trevon Diggs was released and then signed to the practice squad.
INJURIES
- RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) is out Sunday against the Chiefs.
- LB Demarcus Lawrence (knee) is questionable to play.
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip) questionable
- LB Drake Thomas (ankle) out
- LB Chazz Surratt (calf) out
- S Nick Emmanwori (hip) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he will play following a three-game absence.
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) is out Sunday.
- OT Luke Goedeke (calf) out
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) out
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Browns.
- WR Calvin Ridley (hip) questionable
- S Tony Adams (ankle) questionable
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (quad) questionable