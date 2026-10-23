NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Bears' Cole Kmet goes on injured reserve after season-ending injury

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SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

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FINES

  • DB Sam Franklin's one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct was reduced to a $14,926 fine, the NFL announced.

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • TE Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury in Chicago's win over the Patriots, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed. The Bears placed Kmet on injured reserve.

SUSPENSIONS

  • DE Montez Sweat's was activated from the reserve/suspended list.

INJURIES

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  • C Cade Mays (wrist) is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.
  • DB Brian Branch (Achilles) questionable

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs is on track to play Sunday against the Lions as long as he keeps trending in the right direction, head coach Matt LaFleur said. Jacobs spent the past six weeks on the Commissioner's Exempt List.
  • WR Bo Melton (back) is questionable to play.
  • G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) questionable
  • LB Zaire Franklin (shin) is out Sunday.
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) questionable

INJURIES

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  • LT Anton Harrison was revealed during his knee surgery Thursday to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Harrison will miss the rest of the season.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • RB Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Rams.
  • WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) is out Sunday and will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend, Kubiak said.

INJURIES

  • WR Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders. Nacua, who left practice early Thursday, did not participate Friday.
  • LB Myles Garrett could possibly have his 21-day practice window opened next week, head coach Sean McVay said.
  • LB Nate Landman (concussion) is out Sunday.
  • CB Trent McDuffie (groin) questionable

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • RB Jordan Mason (finger) will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Colts but it's looking positive, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

INJURIES

  • RB Alvin Kamara (back; limited) has no injury designation and will play against Pittsburgh.
  • G Cesar Ruiz (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant and is questionable to play Sunday.
  • DT Nathan Shepherd (illness) did not practice Friday and is questionable vs. the Steelers.
  • K Daniel Carlson (NIR-personal) returned to practice as a full participant and has no injury designation.

INJURIES

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ROSTER CUTS

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ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

  • CB Trevon Diggs was released and then signed to the practice squad.

INJURIES

INJURIES

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