NFL news roundup: Bears' Colston Loveland (knee) likely to IR; Jags' Parker Washington (shoulder) out
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INJURIES
- QB Carson Beck (back) will not play Sunday against the Commanders, coach Mike LaFleur said. Josh Johnson will get his second straight start.
INJURIES
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Vikings.
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out
- G Matthew Bergeron (back) out
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) out
INJURIES
- TE Colston Loveland is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a knee sprain he suffered in Thursday's win over Detroit, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The current belief is that Loveland could return later this season.
INJURIES
- WR Denzel Boston (quad) is questionable to play Sunday against the Raiders, head coach Todd Monken said.
- OL Austin Barber (knee) is questionable to play, Monken said.
- DE Derek Barnett (hamstring) is out Sunday, Monken said.
INJURIES
- RB Seth McGowan (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Giants, head coach Shane Steichen said..
- OT Bernhard Raimann cleared concussion protocol, Steichen said.
- DT Jerry Tillery (calf) is out Sunday, Steichen said.
- CB Charvarius Ward (knee) is out Sunday, Steichen said.
INJURIES
- RB Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is uncertain to play Sunday against the Titans, per coach Liam Coen.
- WR Parker Washington won't play Sunday against the Titans after suffering a shoulder injury in practice, Coen said. He is considered week to week
INJURIES
- TE Davis Allen suffered a high ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
- TE Tyler Higbee is week to week with a chest contusion, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Higbee has a chance to play next Thursday against the Chiefs.
INJURIES
- OT Austin Jackson (elbow/knee) is expected to play against New York, per coach Jeff Hafley.
- CB Julius Brents (neck/shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Jets, per Hafley.
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) will play Sunday, Hafley said.
INJURIES
- QB Drake Maye (fibula) is out Sunday against the Chargers, head coach Mike Vrabel said.
- WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out Sunday, Vrabel said.
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable to play, Vrabel said.