NFL news roundup: Panthers re-sign veteran OL Brady Christensen

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SIGNINGS
- OL Brady Christensen re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal, the team announced. A 2021 third-round pick, Christensen has started 34 of 59 games played over his five NFL seasons. He played in eight games in 2025 before suffering a torn Achilles.
SIGNINGS
- G Febechi Nwaiwu (Round 4, No. 106 overall)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Travis Shaw
OTHER NEWS
- The Titans announced that former running back Chris Johnson will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime of the team's regular-season opener against the Jets on Sept. 13. Johnson made three Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Titans (2008-2013) after the franchise drafted him in the first round of the 2008 draft out of Eastern Carolina. Johnson recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS.
RETIREMENTS
- CB Levi Wallace announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons. Wallace, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, appeared in 96 games (72 starts) with 333 tackles, 12 interceptions and 56 passes defensed. He spent four years with the Bills, two with the Steelers and last suited up for regular-season action as a Bronco in 2024. Wallace was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars last preseason and was later released by the team.