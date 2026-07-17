 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Panthers re-sign veteran OL Brady Christensen

Published: Jul 17, 2026 at 11:34 AM Updated: Jul 17, 2026 at 02:40 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • OL Brady Christensen re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal, the team announced. A 2021 third-round pick, Christensen has started 34 of 59 games played over his five NFL seasons. He played in eight games in 2025 before suffering a torn Achilles.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

OTHER NEWS

  • The Titans announced that former running back Chris Johnson will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime of the team's regular-season opener against the Jets on Sept. 13. Johnson made three Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Titans (2008-2013) after the franchise drafted him in the first round of the 2008 draft out of Eastern Carolina. Johnson recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS.
shield

RETIREMENTS

  • CB Levi Wallace announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons. Wallace, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, appeared in 96 games (72 starts) with 333 tackles, 12 interceptions and 56 passes defensed. He spent four years with the Bills, two with the Steelers and last suited up for regular-season action as a Bronco in 2024. Wallace was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars last preseason and was later released by the team.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) 'pointed in the right direction' in recovery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: QB Will Grier retires from NFL; free agent Ethan Pocic cleared for camp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys DE Charles Snowden suspended for first three games of regular season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to contract extension; Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) says he's 'cleared to do everything'

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Bears sign rookie TE Sam Roush

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Washington to retire Riggins' No. 44; Brissett works out with Cards WRs amid dispute

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into ring of honor during 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: 49ers ink DT Gracen Halton to rookie deal; ex-Panthers GM leaves Commanders

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Commanders to sign CB Rasul Douglas to one-year deal; CB Terrion Arnold clears waivers following Lions release

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans waive DE Xavier Thomas, CB Ajani Carter from injured reserve

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.