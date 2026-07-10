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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Bears sign rookie TE Sam Roush

Published: Jul 10, 2026 at 05:38 PM
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Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold took a physical for the Texans in Houston on Thursday, ESPN reported. The Lions released Arnold on June 29 following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida. A judge ruled on Friday that Arnold does not need to wear a GPS tracker as a condition of his release.

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