NFL news roundup: Bears sign rookie TE Sam Roush

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SIGNINGS
- TE Sam Roush (Round 3, pick No. 69)
VISITS
- Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold took a physical for the Texans in Houston on Thursday, ESPN reported. The Lions released Arnold on June 29 following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida. A judge ruled on Friday that Arnold does not need to wear a GPS tracker as a condition of his release.