Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-11-0

INJURIES

  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion) out Sunday against Atlanta, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. David Blough will start at QB.
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee issue, Kingsbury said. Arizona will make a decision Saturday on Hopkins' game status.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-5-0

INJURIES

  • DE Calais Campbell (knee) returned to practice for first time since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 17.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 6-9-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • CB Josh Norman will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game, coach Steve Wilks told reporters.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-12-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Dak Prescott might have "hyperextended" his knee in Thursday's win over Tennessee, owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. Jones said Prescott was "in good shape" after the game. The QB did not miss a snap.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Christian Watson (hip) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters "we'll see" if Watson plays Sunday against Minnesota.
  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota, per LaFleur
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) is on track to play against Houston on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • OLB Travon Walker (ankle) is expected to play, Pederson said.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) officially ruled out for Sunday against New England and remains in the league's protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
  • FB Alec Ingold (thumb) expected game-time decision
  • OT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) expected game-time decision
  • LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) expected game-time decision


New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 8-6-1

INJURIES

  • LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) questionable to play Sunday against Indianapolis
  • CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) doubtful
  • S Xavier McKinney (hand) won't be activated off injured reserve to play vs. the Colts, head coach Brian Daboll said.


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-7-1

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but 'fair assumption' Tyler Huntley starts

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

news

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay (Florida) waters following an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Following the Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of Russell Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled QB.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Following Josh Dobbs' strong debut for the Titans' Thursday night game versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not decided whether Dobbs would start next week, or whether Tennessee would turn back to rookie Malik Willis at QB.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

With his Dallas Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE