NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion) out Sunday against Atlanta, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. David Blough will start at QB.
- WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee issue, Kingsbury said. Arizona will make a decision Saturday on Hopkins' game status.
INJURIES
- DE Calais Campbell (knee) returned to practice for first time since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 17.
INJURIES
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) questionable to play against Tampa Bay
- CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) out
OTHER NEWS
- CB Josh Norman will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game, coach Steve Wilks told reporters.
INJURIES
- WR Chase Claypool (knee) questionable to play against Detroit
- WR Dante Pettis (ankle) questionable
- TE Trevon Wesco (calf) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott might have "hyperextended" his knee in Thursday's win over Tennessee, owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. Jones said Prescott was "in good shape" after the game. The QB did not miss a snap.
INJURIES
- WR Christian Watson (hip) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters "we'll see" if Watson plays Sunday against Minnesota.
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota, per LaFleur
INJURIES
- WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) ruled out vs. Giants
- TE Kylen Granson (ankle) out
- CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) out
INJURIES
- DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) is on track to play against Houston on Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- OLB Travon Walker (ankle) is expected to play, Pederson said.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) officially ruled out for Sunday against New England and remains in the league's protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
- FB Alec Ingold (thumb) expected game-time decision
- OT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) expected game-time decision
- LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) expected game-time decision
INJURIES
- LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) questionable to play Sunday against Indianapolis
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) doubtful
- S Xavier McKinney (hand) won't be activated off injured reserve to play vs. the Colts, head coach Brian Daboll said.
SIGNINGS
- TE Chris Myarick (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Jeff Smith (knee) out Sunday against Seattle, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- CB Brandin Echols (quad) out
INJURIES
- WR Julio Jones (knee) questionable to play against Carolina
- OT Donovan Smith (foot) questionable
- DT Vita Vea (calf) questionable
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) doubtful
- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) doubtful
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) questionable
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) questionable
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) questionable
INJURIES
- RB Antonio Gibson (knee/ankle) ruled out vs. Browns
- DE James Smith-Williams (concussion) out
- LB Jon Bostic (pectoral) placed on injured reserve
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) questionable
- S Kamren Curl (ankle) questionable
SIGNINGS
- LB De'Jon Harris (practice squad)
- CB Troy Apke (practice squad)