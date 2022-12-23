Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

Published: Dec 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-11-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • TE Hayden Hurst (calf) has been downgraded to out versus New England.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 6-8-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia after being involved in a car accident on Thursday.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 6-8-0

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-12-1

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • DL Dawuane Smoot is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's win over New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. An MRI on Friday will determine the official severity Smoot's injury, per Rapoport. 
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 11-3-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 4-10-0

INJURIES

  • DT Aaron Donald (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Broncos and is "probably" done for the season, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler on Thursday night, but coach Robert Saleh said this did not mark the end of the quarterback's season.

news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE