NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Khalil Herbert (hip) activated off injured reserve.
- CB Jaylon Johnson placed on IR.
- CB Kindle Vildor placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- CB Breon Borders signed to active roster from practice squad.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (calf) has been downgraded to out versus New England.
SIGNINGS
- OT Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- C Ethan Pocic (knee) activated off injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Tae Davis
INJURIES
- DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus Philadelphia after being involved in a car accident on Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- OL Elgton Jenkins agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
INJURIES
- WR Nico Collins placed on injured reserve.
- S Grayland Arnold activated off on IR.
SIGNINGS
- WR Malik Turner (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DL Dawuane Smoot is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's win over New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. An MRI on Friday will determine the official severity Smoot's injury, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- TE Blake Bell activated from injured reserve
- TE Jody Fortson placed on injured reserve
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- DT Aaron Donald (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Broncos and is "probably" done for the season, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
INJURIES
- LT Donovan Smith (foot) will not play Sunday versus Arizona, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday.
- DT Vita Vea (calf) is out, per Bowles.
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) is out. per Bowles.
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.