NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

INJURIES
- OG Shane Lemieux (foot) is not expected to return "anytime soon," per head coach Brian Daboll.
- LB Azeez Ojulari is "day to day" with a calf injury he suffered in practice Thursday, per Daboll.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Andrew Adams
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- QB Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday's preseason game versus the Lions, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin told reporters that Kenny Pickett will play second and Mason Rudolph will play third.
- RB Najee Harris will play on Sunday for the first time this preseason, per Tomlin.
