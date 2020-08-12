NFL Network wins two Sports Emmy Awards

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 12:20 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Honoring the greatest of the greats throughout 100 autumns of NFL football, the NFL 100 All-Time Team special has now also drawn honors for the NFL Media Group (NFL Network and NFL Films).

NFL 100 All-Time Team won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run and NFL 100 Greatest and All-Time Team won for Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage on Tuesday night.

NFL Network was nominated for 12 Emmys on the night.

The 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony took place Tuesday and was streamed online. The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 28 in New York, but was rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he contracted COVID-19

In the opening scene of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19, unveiling the news during a Zoom call with his players. 
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Mike Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact
news

NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that the prohibition on tryouts has been lifted immediately, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tuesday's memo clears the way for free agents teams wanted a closer look to get signed in the days and weeks ahead.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stronghold...Assemble! (aka Family Reunions)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Stronghold...Assemble! (aka Family Reunions)

Marcas Grant finally reunites with the Stronghold! James Koh, Alex Gelhar, Matt Franciscovich and Matt Harmon all joined Marcas for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL