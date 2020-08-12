NFL Network wins two Sports Emmy Awards

Honoring the greatest of the greats throughout 100 autumns of NFL football, the NFL 100 All-Time Team special has now also drawn honors for the NFL Media Group (NFL Network and NFL Films).
NFL 100 All-Time Team won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run and NFL 100 Greatest and All-Time Team won for Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage on Tuesday night.
NFL Network was nominated for 12 Emmys on the night.
The 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony took place Tuesday and was streamed online. The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 28 in New York, but was rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.